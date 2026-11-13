Global Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2036 RNA Therapeutics Outsourcing And Asia-Pacific Expansion Propel World Market To $8.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global oligonucleotide CDMO market is estimated at USD 2.98 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.499 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. The report examines the contract development and manufacturing landscape supporting nucleic acid-based therapeutics, with detailed insights into market trends, technological advancements, competitive strategies, regulatory considerations, and long-term growth opportunities.

Demand for specialized oligonucleotide synthesis, purification, analytical testing, process development, and GMP-compliant manufacturing is increasing as nucleic acid drugs gain wider adoption in genetic disorders, cancer, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing these activities to reduce development timelines, manage capital expenditure, access specialized expertise, and support the transition from discovery to commercial-scale production.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The expanding pipeline of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics is a major driver of market growth. Rising numbers of antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs, aptamers, and other nucleic acid candidates in preclinical and clinical development are generating sustained demand for CDMO services. Advances in solid-phase synthesis, tangential flow filtration, analytical methods, conjugation, and delivery technologies are also improving production efficiency and supporting larger manufacturing volumes.

Market development is influenced by high synthesis and purification costs, stringent regulatory and quality requirements, and limited availability of personnel with specialized chemistry and manufacturing expertise. Intellectual property protection and confidentiality also remain important considerations when selecting outsourcing partners.

Significant opportunities are emerging from microRNAs, small activating RNAs, CRISPR-guide RNAs, and advanced delivery platforms. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and investment in additional manufacturing capacity are expected to help CDMOs broaden their capabilities and capture rising outsourced demand.

Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the oligonucleotide CDMO market by service type, oligonucleotide type, application, end user, and geography. Contract manufacturing currently holds the largest share because of the substantial investment and technical expertise required to operate specialized GMP-compliant facilities. Contract development is expected to record the fastest growth as increasingly complex oligonucleotide designs create demand for process optimization, scale-up, analytical method development, and regulatory support.

Antisense oligonucleotides account for the largest share by oligonucleotide type, supported by their established therapeutic history and strong clinical pipeline. Small interfering RNA is projected to grow at the fastest rate as RNA interference technology advances and additional siRNA candidates progress through clinical development.

Therapeutics represents the leading application segment, driven by the expanding commercialization of oligonucleotide drugs. Diagnostics is forecast to grow rapidly as oligonucleotides gain wider use in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies generate the largest share of demand by end user, while academic and research institutes are expected to expand at the fastest pace amid increased funding for nucleic acid biology research.

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the global oligonucleotide CDMO market due to its advanced biopharmaceutical sector, significant research and development investment, established manufacturing infrastructure, and supportive regulatory environment. Europe continues to record steady growth, supported by strong pharmaceutical and academic research ecosystems in Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and other major markets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Expansion is supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, competitive production capabilities, and rising investment in China, India, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present developing opportunities as regional healthcare investment and local biopharmaceutical production continue to increase.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by technical expertise, regulatory compliance, manufacturing scale, integrated service offerings, and the ability to support products from development through commercialization. Leading companies are investing in advanced synthesis and purification technologies, expanding production capacity, pursuing acquisitions, and forming partnerships to provide end-to-end services.

Companies profiled include Lonza Group AG, AGC Biologics, CordenPharma International, WuXi AppTec, Samsung Biologics, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, and Eurofins Scientific SE, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts for the global oligonucleotide CDMO market through 2036.

Assesses outsourcing trends affecting nucleic acid drug development and commercial manufacturing.

Identifies growth opportunities across services, oligonucleotide types, applications, end users, and regions.

Evaluates technological innovation, regulatory factors, commercialization strategies, and investment activity.

Benchmarks leading companies based on capabilities, service portfolios, capacity expansion, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports investment decisions, market entry, capacity planning, partnership evaluation, and long-term business strategy.

The report provides actionable intelligence for CDMOs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investors, consultants, research organizations, and other stakeholders seeking to assess market potential, identify attractive regional opportunities, evaluate competitors, and plan for future demand in oligonucleotide development and manufacturing.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900