Catalyst Performance, A Personal Training Studio In Singapore, Celebrates Its First Year With Seven-Figure Sales, An SME AI Impact Award And Its Own Client Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by Bervin Manoharan, Jeremy Soh and Dr Luqman Haris at Manulife Tower, the healthspan personal training studio closes year one with expert features in CNA Lifestyle and every client on Catalyst Coach, its own end-to-end client platform, built in-house

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Performance, a personal training studio in Singapore for adults who train for the long term, today celebrated one year since it opened at Manulife Tower in Singapore's Central Business District. In its first year the studio reached seven-figure sales, became the first fitness brand to win the SME AI Impact Awards, and was quoted twice by CNA Lifestyle as an expert source on training.







From left: Jeremy Soh, Head of Performance and Ops; Bervin Manoharan, Co-Founder and General Manager; and Dr Luqman Haris, MBBS, Head of Training Systems, the founders of Catalyst Performance, a personal training studio in Singapore.

Co-founders Bervin Manoharan, Jeremy Soh and Dr Luqman Haris opened the studio in November 2025 with one promise: every client is measured, not guessed at. A year later, over 1,500 people have completed the studio's free two-minute online Healthspan Audit, and every personal training client trains on Catalyst Coach, the app the studio built for its own clients.

"We opened with a simple idea. If you train for the next thirty years, you should be able to see whether it is working," said Bervin Manoharan, co-founder and general manager of Catalyst Performance. "Many people arrive expecting a body transformation with an end date. The look comes with the work, but it is a stop on the journey, not the destination. What a transformation gym sells as the finish line is a pit stop for us. A seven-figure first year tells me professionals in the CBD want exactly that: a coach, a number and a plan they can check."

A first year in numbers



Opened in November 2025 at 8 Cross Street, Manulife Tower.

Seven-figure sales in the first 12 months.

Over 1,500 people completed the free online Healthspan Audit.

Winner of Adoption Excellence at the SME AI Impact Awards 2026, organised by IMDA and the Singapore Business Federation. Catalyst Performance is the first fitness brand ever to win the awards and the only one among the 2026 winners. Every personal training client on Catalyst Coach, the studio's own app on the App Store and Google Play.

In the media

National media turned to the studio's founders as expert sources in its first year. In August 2026 CNA Lifestyle quoted Manoharan in a report on heart screening for people who train for endurance races such as HYROX and marathons. In September 2026 CNA Lifestyle quoted Dr Luqman Haris throughout a report on why women may need to train differently from men. Earlier in the year, SethLui ranked Catalyst Performance fifth in its guide to the best personal trainers in Singapore, and Little Big Red Dot published a hands-on review of the studio.

"Muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness are among the strongest predictors of healthy ageing," said Dr Luqman Haris, MBBS, Head of Training Systems at Catalyst Performance. "Journalists ask us about women's training and heart health because we measure strength and cardiorespiratory fitness in every client. Our coaches see the whole person, not just the last session."

The award: a studio that built its own software

The SME AI Impact Awards recognised the software Catalyst Performance built for itself. Every client starts with the Catalyst Healthspan Assessment, the studio's proprietary four-pillar evaluation of body composition, cardiorespiratory fitness, stability and strength. The four pillars are measured at intake and again every 16 weeks, and they roll up into one Healthspan Score the client sees in Catalyst Coach. The coach builds the programme from those results, and the client logs every set in the app.

Each bioelectrical impedance (BIA) body composition scan is read into the client's record by Catalyst's own OCR software, which reads the scan report downloaded from the InBody app and checks every value against 14 arithmetic rules before it is saved. The studio built that reader because InBody charges a paid subscription before a studio can reach its own clients' scans through its API. Catalyst Performance is now moving to equipment partners with open APIs, so the studio owns its data in full.

Catalyst Concierge, the studio's AI nutrition concierge on WhatsApp for its clients in Singapore, takes nutrition past the studio door. A client sends a photo of a meal. The concierge estimates calories, protein, carbohydrate and fat, logs the estimate against that client's daily targets and replies with what is left for the day. Each meal then sits in Catalyst Coach beside the training log. Behind the client app, Catalyst Operator, the studio's own back office, keeps one file for every client, so whichever coach is on the floor already knows the full story.

"With AI, I built what a much bigger company would hire a software team for," said Manoharan. "I used several AI models and gave each one the job it does best. The model reads the messy input, a photo of lunch or a scan report, and code owns the numbers. When a studio has paid five figures for a machine, a subscription to reach its own clients' data should not be part of the deal. As far as we know, no other studio anywhere owns its whole chain end to end."

Year two

In its second year Catalyst Performance will move its body composition scanning to open-API equipment partners, extend Catalyst Coach and Catalyst Concierge, and keep publishing its Singapore healthspan statistics. Catalyst Performance holds its personal trainers in Singapore to one method: every client is measured at intake and measured again every 16 weeks.

Who trains at Catalyst

Catalyst Performance offers one-to-one private personal training in Singapore for working professionals from their 30s onward. Clients come for executive personal training before the office, longevity personal training and sustainable fat loss. Others come for personal training for adults over 50 who want strength and balance, a female personal trainer, training for HYROX competitions, or corporate personal training for whole teams. For anyone looking for a personal trainer near Raffles Place, the private gym sits on Cross Street at Manulife Tower, a short walk from Telok Ayer and Raffles Place MRT stations, Tanjong Pagar and Shenton Way.

The free Healthspan Audit is a two-minute online healthspan quiz, open to anyone, and the first measurement in the studio's approach to personal training in Singapore.

Visit the studio

Catalyst Performance, 8 Cross Street, #05-03 Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424

Phone: +65 8224 4413

Google Business Profile: Catalyst Performance on Google Maps

Follow the studio on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Key facts



Name: Catalyst Performance

What: a healthspan personal training studio offering one-to-one training for working professionals from their 30s onward

Where: 8 Cross Street, #05-03 Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424, in the Central Business District near Raffles Place

Opened: November 2025

Founders: Bervin Manoharan (Co-Founder and General Manager), Jeremy Soh (Head of Performance and Ops), Dr Luqman Haris, MBBS (Head of Training Systems)

First year: seven-figure sales; over 1,500 people completed the free Healthspan Audit

Recognition: SME AI Impact Awards 2026, Adoption Excellence, organised by IMDA and the Singapore Business Federation; the first fitness brand to win

Media: quoted as expert sources by CNA Lifestyle (August and September 2026); ranked in SethLui's guide to the best personal trainers in Singapore; reviewed by Little Big Red Dot

Method: the Catalyst Healthspan Assessment, a four-pillar evaluation of body composition, cardiorespiratory fitness, stability and strength, repeated every 16 weeks Software: Catalyst Coach (client app, App Store and Google Play), Catalyst Concierge (AI nutrition concierge on WhatsApp), Catalyst Operator (the studio's own back office)

Frequently asked questions

What did Catalyst Performance achieve in its first year?

In its first year, from November 2025, Catalyst Performance reached seven-figure sales, won Adoption Excellence at the SME AI Impact Awards 2026 as the first fitness brand to win, was quoted twice by CNA Lifestyle as an expert source, and put every personal training client on Catalyst Coach, its own app. Over 1,500 people completed its free online Healthspan Audit.

Who founded Catalyst Performance?

Catalyst Performance was founded by Bervin Manoharan, co-founder and general manager; Jeremy Soh, Head of Performance and Ops; and Dr Luqman Haris, MBBS, Head of Training Systems. Their coaching careers span more than 25 years combined.

What is the Catalyst Healthspan Assessment?

The Catalyst Healthspan Assessment is Catalyst Performance's proprietary four-pillar evaluation of body composition, cardiorespiratory fitness, stability and strength. Every client completes it at the start, and the four pillars are measured again every 16 weeks. The results set each client's targets and produce a Healthspan Score, which the client follows in the Catalyst Coach app.

Where is Catalyst Performance?

Catalyst Performance is a private personal training studio at 8 Cross Street, #05-03 Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424, in Singapore's Central Business District. It is a short walk from Telok Ayer and Raffles Place MRT stations, Tanjong Pagar and Shenton Way.

How does Catalyst Performance approach personal training in Singapore?

Catalyst Performance trains adults who train for the long term, and every client is measured, not guessed at: a four-pillar assessment at intake, body composition scans read by the studio's own software, and a re-measure every 16 weeks, all inside one app the studio built. In its first year it reached seven-figure sales and won the SME AI Impact Awards (Adoption Excellence), the first fitness brand to do so.

About Catalyst Performance

Catalyst Performance is a healthspan personal training studio at Manulife Tower in Singapore's Central Business District. The studio delivers one-to-one personal training built on the Catalyst Healthspan Assessment, a four-pillar evaluation covering body composition, cardiorespiratory fitness, stability and strength, and trains working professionals from their 30s onward. The studio was founded in November 2025 by Bervin Manoharan, Jeremy Soh and Dr Luqman Haris, whose coaching careers span more than 25 years combined. Catalyst Performance is a winner of the SME AI Impact Awards 2026 (Adoption Excellence), organised by IMDA and the Singapore Business Federation. More at catalystperformance.sg

About Bervin Manoharan

Bervin Manoharan is co-founder and general manager of Catalyst Performance. He built the studio's own software, Catalyst Coach, Catalyst Concierge and Catalyst Operator, designed its free two-minute Healthspan Audit, which over 1,500 people have completed, and leads its data and research programme, including the Singapore healthspan statistics hub.







Catalyst Performance, the best personal training studio in Singapore, on Google Maps: 8 Cross Street, #05-03 Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424, in the CBD between Telok Ayer and Raffles Place.

Press Inquiries

Bervin Manoharan

bervin [at] catalystperformance.sg



Catalyst Performance

8 Cross Street, #05-03 Manulife Tower

Singapore 048424