Global Airborne Radars Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 44.7 Billion As AESA, Gan, AI, And UAV Adoption Drives 8.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target AESA retrofits, GaN modules, software-defined radar and UAV ISR, with Asia-Pacific modernization offering strong expansion opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airborne Radars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Airborne Radars Market is estimated at USD 19.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 44.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The report examines technology transitions, platform procurement trends, competitive developments, regional demand, and long-term opportunities across the defense and aerospace value chain.

Airborne radar systems support combat aviation, intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR), targeting, imaging, navigation, maritime patrol, electronic warfare, and weather-avoidance missions. Growing investment in fighter aircraft, helicopters, airborne early warning platforms, maritime patrol aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles is strengthening demand for advanced airborne sensing capabilities. The transition from legacy mechanically scanned systems to electronically steered, software-defined, and network-connected radar architectures is also making radar technology increasingly important to multi-domain operations.

Airborne Radars Market Drivers and Challenges

Rising geopolitical tensions and sustained defense spending are major drivers of airborne radar market growth. Ongoing conflicts, Indo-Pacific security concerns, instability in the Middle East, and NATO modernization priorities are encouraging defense agencies to procure new combat aircraft and upgrade existing fleets. These programs are increasing demand for advanced fire-control, surveillance, and mission radar systems.

Active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology remains central to market expansion. AESA radars support simultaneous multi-mode operation, rapid electronic beam steering, low probability of intercept, and resistance to electronic countermeasures. They are standard equipment for fifth-generation fighters and an increasingly important retrofit option for fourth-generation aircraft.

The transition from gallium arsenide to gallium nitride-based transmit/receive modules is enabling lighter, more powerful, and more thermally efficient radar systems. These advances are supporting integration across UAVs, light combat aircraft, and collaborative combat aircraft. Software-defined and cognitive radar systems are also gaining momentum as defense agencies prioritize AI-enabled signal processing, open architectures, and capability upgrades that do not require complete hardware replacement.

Market expansion may be constrained by high procurement, integration, and lifecycle sustainment costs. Export controls, gallium supply limitations, restricted gallium-nitride foundry capacity, and extended component lead times can create cost and production uncertainty. Cybersecurity requirements are another significant consideration as airborne radars become more deeply integrated with network-centric command, control, and battlespace management systems.

Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the airborne radars market by technology, frequency band, range, platform, application, end user, and geography. Technology segments include active electronically scanned array (AESA), passive electronically scanned array (PESA), mechanically scanned array (MSA), and software-defined and cognitive radar systems. AESA currently generates the largest share of revenue, while software-defined and cognitive radar architectures are expected to record the fastest growth.

Frequency-band analysis covers X-Band, Ku/Ka-Band, L/S-Band, C-Band, W-Band, and multi-band systems. X-Band leads the market because of its widespread use in fighter aircraft fire-control applications. Ku/Ka-Band systems are projected to expand rapidly due to increasing deployment in UAV-mounted synthetic aperture radar, high-resolution imaging, and maritime surveillance missions.

Platform coverage includes fighter aircraft, helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft, AEW&C aircraft, transport and special mission aircraft, UAVs/UCAVs, and commercial aircraft. Fighter aircraft remain the leading segment, supported by fifth-generation aircraft production and fourth-generation fleet upgrades. UAVs and UCAVs are expected to experience the fastest growth as military forces expand autonomous ISR, counter-drone, and collaborative combat operations.

Fire control and targeting currently represent the leading application segment. ISR and airborne early warning are projected to grow strongly as governments invest in persistent surveillance, distributed sensing, and network-centric battle management. Defense and military users account for most market demand, while civil aviation offers additional opportunities in weather and terrain-avoidance systems.

Regional Airborne Radar Market Trends

North America holds the largest share of the global airborne radars market, supported by extensive U.S. defense procurement, F-35 Lightning II production, and F-16 radar modernization. Europe is advancing through NATO fleet upgrades and next-generation combat air programs involving the UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the fastest regional growth through 2036. Military modernization in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia is driving fighter upgrades, indigenous AESA development, and participation in multinational combat air initiatives. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also present emerging opportunities as governments respond to changing security requirements and aircraft modernization needs.

Competitive Landscape

The airborne radars market is characterized by high entry barriers, long development cycles, government procurement dependence, and close relationships between radar suppliers and aircraft manufacturers. Competitive positioning increasingly depends on GaN-based AESA capabilities, semiconductor integration, software-defined architectures, network interoperability, and strategic program wins.

Companies profiled include Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation/Raytheon, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Thales S.A., Saab AB, BAE Systems plc, Hensoldt AG, Israel Aerospace Industries/Elta Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hanwha Systems, Aselsan A.S., Indra Sistemas S.A., Toshiba Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and Defence Research and Development Organisation, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global airborne radars market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses AESA, GaN semiconductor, software-defined radar, and cognitive radar developments.

Identifies growth opportunities by technology, frequency band, platform, application, end user, and region.

Evaluates procurement activity, innovation pipelines, export controls, and supply chain challenges.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology portfolio, strategic programs, partnerships, and market position.

Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for radar manufacturers, aerospace and defense integrators, investors, consultants, and government procurement agencies.

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