Brandlight Launches New Tools To Help Enterprises Prepare For Openai's Businesses In Chatgpt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities help enterprises configure ChatGPT Business Agents and prepare product catalogs, as Brandlight emphasizes the need for cross-functional collaboration to succeed in AI-driven commerce

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandlight, the enterprise AEO & GEO data engine serving global brands including Samsung and Kimberly-Clark, today announced new capabilities to help enterprises prepare for OpenAI's Businesses in ChatGPT. The tools help brands configure their ChatGPT Business Agents and prepare product catalogs for AI-powered shopping experiences, as businesses gain new ways to manage their presence in ChatGPT.

Launched in beta on November 10, Businesses in ChatGPT introduces new ways for eligible companies to claim and manage their profiles, provide product information, access first-party visibility data and engage consumers through dedicated Business Agents. While these capabilities give brands greater control over their business presence, claiming a profile does not guarantee greater visibility in ChatGPT's independent recommendations.

"For almost a year, we've said AI visibility is a job for the whole company. OpenAI's launch makes that concrete, with business profiles, product feeds, customer policies, agents and advertising requiring input from different teams," said Imri Marcus, CEO and co-founder of Brandlight. "The brands that succeed will use this opportunity to build a more coordinated approach to AI. Our strategists are already helping enterprise clients establish the cross-functional structures needed to make that happen."

To help enterprises navigate these new opportunities, Brandlight is introducing two capabilities:



Agent Instructions: Generates instructions for a customer's ChatGPT Business Agent using intelligence from the Brandlight platform, helping businesses configure how their agents represent their products and brand. Catalog Export: Converts a customer's existing Brandlight Commerce catalog into ChatGPT's product feed format, helping businesses prepare their product information for AI-powered shopping experiences.

“Businesses in ChatGPT represents a significant step forward in how brands manage their presence and engage with consumers through AI,” said Uri Gafni, CBO and co-founder of Brandlight.“Brands now have greater control over their business profiles, access to new visibility data and more opportunities to engage directly with consumers. For Brandlight, this means we can benchmark against ChatGPT's own data and improve attribution. We're already exploring how to incorporate these insights into our platform to give clients a more comprehensive view of their AI visibility, while moving quickly to equip them with the tools and guidance to make the most of these new capabilities.”

To help enterprises navigate OpenAI's new Businesses in ChatGPT capabilities, Brandlight recommends taking the following steps before claiming or managing their business profiles:



Review existing listings: Check whether business profiles already exist for individual brands and markets before claiming them.

Involve legal early: Review OpenAI's Businesses in ChatGPT Terms, including provisions that may affect affiliated businesses.

Establish clear ownership: Assign one team or individual to coordinate the company's ChatGPT presence and determine how parent companies and individual brands should be represented.

Align measurement: Understand how ChatGPT's first-party insights complement existing AI visibility metrics before comparing performance. Continue optimizing AI recommendations: Managing a business profile does not guarantee visibility in ChatGPT's independent answers, which can be influenced by third-party sources.



To learn more about Brandlight's platform and book a demo, visit:

About Brandlight

Brandlight is the AI visibility partner to the world's leading enterprises, including Kimberly-Clark, Samsung, Coty, McCormick, TD Bank and Aetna. Its platform shows how AI engines answer the questions buyers actually ask, which sources shape those answers, and what to change next. A dedicated AEO crew works alongside each client's team to act on those insights. Because AI touches every part of the organization, Brandlight brings AEO content, AI Ads and AI Commerce together with an operating model for how the work moves between teams. Learn more at brandlight.ai.

Media Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

...