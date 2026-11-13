Global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 PFAS-Free Innovation And EV Touchscreens Drive 5.2% CAGR Toward USD 2.02 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global anti-fingerprint coatings market is estimated at USD 1.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by increasing demand for durable, visually clean, and high-performance surfaces across consumer electronics, automotive interiors, appliances, architectural glass, solar panels, and industrial applications.

Anti-fingerprint coatings are increasingly specified for touch-sensitive and high-contact surfaces where optical clarity, appearance, tactile quality, and cleanability are critical. Manufacturers are investing in oleophobic, hydrophobic, and omniphobic technologies to reduce the adhesion of skin oils and contaminants while extending surface durability. The proliferation of touch-enabled devices, digitally integrated vehicle cabins, premium appliances, and smart building materials is expanding the addressable market.

The report examines coating chemistries, deposition technologies, substrate compatibility, regulatory developments, commercialization strategies, competitive activity, and regional demand. It also assesses the transition from fluoropolymer-based products toward next-generation, non-fluorinated alternatives as environmental requirements and PFAS restrictions evolve.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Consumer electronics remains the largest demand center. Global smartphone production is approaching 1.2 billion units annually, while the installed base exceeds 6.5 billion devices. Oleophobic coatings are widely used on glass-covered displays across smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other connected devices. Larger screens and the growing number of display panels per product are increasing the total coated surface area.

Automotive applications represent a major growth opportunity as manufacturers replace physical controls with touch-sensitive displays and digitally integrated cockpit systems. Electric vehicles, in particular, frequently incorporate multiple large-format interfaces that require fingerprint resistance, optical clarity, anti-glare performance, and long-term durability.

Fluoropolymer-based formulations, including perfluoropolyether and PTFE chemistries, continue to hold a strong market position due to their oleophobic performance and compatibility with high-volume vacuum deposition. However, silicone-based, sol-gel, UV-curable, and other non-fluorinated technologies are gaining momentum across automotive displays, architectural glazing, appliances, and photovoltaic glass. Multifunctional products combining fingerprint resistance with antimicrobial, anti-glare, hydrophobic, or anti-soiling properties are also strengthening premium product differentiation.

Regulatory scrutiny of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances remains a significant market challenge. Expanded reporting obligations under the U.S. EPA's Toxics Release Inventory and the European Union's proposed REACH restrictions are accelerating reformulation strategies. Additional barriers include premium raw material costs, capital-intensive vacuum deposition equipment, and the limited durability of some coatings under intensive daily use.

Segment Insights

Oleophobic coatings account for the largest market share because of their extensive use on consumer electronics display glass. Hydrophobic coatings are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by demand from automotive interiors, stainless steel appliances, architectural glass, and PFAS-free silicone-based products.

Vacuum deposition remains the leading application technology for precision coatings on glass substrates. Plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and UV-curable technologies are projected to expand rapidly because they can support large-area surfaces and complex geometries used in vehicles, buildings, and solar applications.

Glass is the dominant substrate across electronics, automotive displays, and architectural glazing. Metal and stainless steel applications are forecast to grow strongly as anti-fingerprint coatings gain adoption on kitchen appliances, elevator panels, control surfaces, and brushed-metal automotive trim. Consumer electronics leads by application, while automotive is expected to deliver the highest growth rate.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global anti-fingerprint coatings market and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region through 2036. Its leadership reflects extensive electronics manufacturing, glass substrate production, device assembly, display panel capacity, and coating material supply across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Rising touchscreen adoption in India and Southeast Asia, higher spending on premium electronics and appliances, and expanding photovoltaic manufacturing will further support regional demand.

North America is the second-largest market, driven by premium consumer electronics, automotive interiors, household appliances, and an established specialty coatings industry. Europe also presents opportunities as regulatory changes accelerate investment in compliant, non-fluorinated technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The report benchmarks market participants based on coating portfolios, fluoropolymer and silicone-chemistry expertise, thin-film deposition capabilities, OEM relationships, regulatory readiness, partnerships, and product development. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on the ability to deliver durable, PFAS-free, multifunctional coatings for high-value automotive, architectural, solar, and electronics applications.

Companies profiled include Daikin Industries, PPG Industries, Henkel, Momentive, AGC Inc., Corning Inc., LG Chem, Nippon Paint Holdings, Natoco Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, NAGASE & CO., Ltd., Plasmatreat, Cytonix LLC, BASF Coatings, and 3M, among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides anti-fingerprint coatings market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses high-growth opportunities by coating type, technology, substrate, application, end use, and region.

Evaluates the effects of PFAS regulation on chemistry selection and product reformulation.

Analyzes innovation in vacuum deposition, PECVD, sol-gel, and UV-curable technologies.

Benchmarks leading companies, product portfolios, technical capabilities, and strategic initiatives.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for coating manufacturers, substrate producers, electronics OEMs, automotive companies, investors, and consultants.

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