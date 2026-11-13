ASPS-Backed Startups Win $355,000 In Medtech Innovator Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three plastic surgery specialty-track companies named finalists, with two earning top honors

Arlington Heights, Ill, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three startups selected through the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Plastic Surgery Track advanced to the finals of the 2026 MedTech Innovator (MTI) competition, with two of those companies winning a combined $355,000 in prize funding.

The results underscore the growing success of the ASPS-MTI partnership in helping plastic surgeon entrepreneurs bring promising medical technologies to market.

Feminai, based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, is developing technology for at-home breast cancer screening through a wearable sensor patch that uses artificial intelligence to monitor changes in breast tissue over time, complementing traditional breast cancer screening methods. Feminai captured the $350,000 Early-Stage Grand Prize at The MedTech Conference in Boston in October.

GenesisTissue, a Denver-based company developing 3D bioprinting technology for regenerative implants, earned a $5,000 Best Video Award.

GenAssist is developing implantable biomaterial scaffolds to help regenerate functional skeletal muscle following traumatic injury. The company, based in St. Louis, Mo., was also named one of five finalists for MTI's Execution Award at the MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit in San Diego in November.

The three companies were among five startups selected for the ASPS Plastic Surgery Track, alongside ImageAssist, which is developing technology to improve clinical photography and documentation, and Tissuelock, which is developing technology to reduce postsurgical fluid buildup and the need for drains. The five joined an international cohort of 65 companies selected from 1,835 applicants worldwide.

“Plastic surgeons bring a unique perspective to medical innovation because our specialty is built around solving complex problems and finding better ways to care for patients,” said ASPS President Lynn Damitz, MD.“By connecting entrepreneurs with plastic surgeons who understand clinical challenges and opportunities to improve outcomes, we're helping develop tools with the potential to advance care, not only in plastic surgery but across healthcare. We're incredibly proud of what these companies have accomplished and look forward to their future successes.”

The 2026 competition marked the fifth year of the ASPS-MTI collaboration. Since launching in 2022, the Plastic Surgery Track has supported 23 startups, 16 of which advanced to MTI competition finals. Collectively, these companies have earned more than $700,000 in MTI prize funding.

“Plastic surgeons have a long history of innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Mark Espinosa, interim executive vice president of ASPS.“Our partnership with MedTech Innovator builds on that tradition, and the results speak for themselves – one strong year might be lucky, but five strong years is a trend. Each year, the Plastic Surgery Track companies raise the bar, and that consistency shows the important role ASPS can play in advancing innovation and supporting the next generation of medical technology leaders. Innovation in plastic surgery never stops.”

The ASPS-MTI partnership connects emerging companies with plastic surgeons, experienced entrepreneurs and industry leaders who provide clinical insights, mentorship and guidance for bringing new technologies to market.

ASPS encourages plastic surgeon entrepreneurs developing medical devices, diagnostics or digital health technologies to explore opportunities to participate in the 2027 ASPS-MTI Plastic Surgery Track. The program welcomes companies ranging from early-stage startups to those advancing through commercialization, including companies with funding through Series C. Additional information about the program and future application opportunities is available at medtechinnovator.org.

About ASPS

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the Society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. Founded in 1931, the Society represents physicians certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve human health by accelerating the growth of companies transforming patient care. Through its network of industry executives, investors, healthcare providers and corporate partners, MTI provides emerging companies with mentorship, networking opportunities and resources to support commercialization and growth. For more information, visit medtechinnovator.org.

CONTACT: Niccole Caan American Society of Plastic Surgeons 847-228-3333...