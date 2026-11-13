Worldwide Smart Switchgear Market Forecast To 2036 Expected To Reach $38.46 Billion At 10% CAGR As Grid Modernization, Renewable Integration, And Data Center Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Switchgear Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global smart switchgear market is projected to reach approximately USD 38.46 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 14.82 billion in 2026. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Smart switchgear market growth is being driven by investments in aging electrical infrastructure, renewable energy integration, grid digitalization, and the need for greater power system reliability and operational efficiency. Utilities, industrial operators, and governments are increasing spending on intelligent transmission and distribution networks as electricity demand rises and decarbonization programs advance worldwide.

The adoption of IEC 61850 digital substation standards, Industrial Internet of Things platforms, real-time asset monitoring, and AI-powered predictive maintenance is accelerating the transition toward automated and resilient power infrastructure. These technologies support enhanced diagnostics, remote management, condition monitoring, and improved system performance across utility, industrial, and commercial applications.

Smart Switchgear Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the smart switchgear market by type, voltage, component, application, end-user, and geography. By type, the market includes Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS), Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS), hybrid switchgear, and Solid-Insulated Switchgear (SIS). Voltage categories comprise low voltage below 1 kV, medium voltage from 1 kV - 52 kV, and high voltage above 52 kV.

Component analysis covers circuit breakers, disconnectors & isolators, busbars & busduct systems, instrument transformers, and control & protection relays (IEDs). Key applications include power generation, transmission & distribution, renewable energy integration, industrial applications, and commercial & infrastructure projects. End-user industries include electric utilities, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing & industrial, data centers, and transportation & infrastructure.

Gas-Insulated Switchgear Leads by Type

The Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the smart switchgear market in 2026. Its leadership is supported by strong adoption in high-voltage transmission infrastructure, where compact design, high reliability, and reduced maintenance requirements are critical. Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS) will continue to maintain a significant position in secondary distribution and industrial systems. Hybrid switchgear is projected to record notable growth as utilities pursue substation expansion and modernization using combined AIS and GIS technologies.

Medium Voltage Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

Medium voltage smart switchgear is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by grid modernization and renewable energy integration across distribution networks. The low voltage segment is also projected to expand significantly as data centers, commercial buildings, and industrial facilities invest in intelligent power distribution, advanced energy management, and enhanced electrical safety.

Electric Utilities Dominate as Data Center Demand Accelerates

Electric utilities are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026. Growth is supported by national grid modernization initiatives, including China's 14th Five-Year Plan and India's Smart Grid Mission. Data centers are forecast to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by hyperscale development and rising demand for reliable, remotely manageable, and energy-efficient power distribution supporting cloud computing and AI workloads.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Smart Switchgear Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, followed by North America and Europe. Regional growth is supported by grid investment in China, renewable energy expansion in India, and industrial infrastructure development across Southeast Asia.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Power infrastructure programs in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, including projects associated with Vision 2030 and related national transformation agendas, are creating substantial opportunities. Electrification initiatives across sub-Saharan Africa are also increasing demand for robust, digitally enabled, and remotely managed switchgear systems.

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global smart switchgear market include ABB Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Schneider Electric SE, GE Vernova, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand SA, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., LS Electric Co., Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Lucy Electric, Tavrida Electric AG, Ormazabal, and SOJO Electric Co., Ltd.

The report assesses market revenue, historical performance, growth drivers, competitive positioning, product offerings, emerging opportunities, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies the type, voltage, component, application, end-user, and geographic segments expected to generate significant opportunities for established manufacturers and new market entrants through 2036.

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