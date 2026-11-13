Autonomous Trucks Market Analysis And Forecast To 2036 World Market To Reach USD 17.72 Billion As Driverless Freight Scales At 26.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI through driver-as-a-service, factory-integrated fleets and hub-to-hub operations, targeting mining, drayage, yard and port automation

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Trucks Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous trucks market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.68 billion in 2026. By 2036, the market is projected to generate USD 17.72 billion, representing a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Annual autonomous truck deployments are expected to increase from 4,532 units in 2026 to 70,226 units by 2036.

The report evaluates customer spending on autonomous truck hardware, software, recurring autonomy fees such as driver-as-a-service, and associated services. It covers Level 4 applications across driverless tractor-trailers, regional logistics, autonomous drayage, mining and quarry haulage, terminal operations, and port transportation. Market forecasts exclude the base value of trucks and freight transportation revenue.

Commercial Autonomous Truck Deployments Accelerate

Autonomous trucking has progressed from testing to commercial deployment. By the end of June 2026, Aurora had completed nearly 440,000 driverless miles on public roads across 10 Sun Belt routes. Kodiak operated 35 customer-owned driverless trucks, while PlusAI and IVECO launched a Level 4 program in Spain in January 2026.

Off-road autonomy continues to demonstrate commercial maturity. Komatsu commissioned its 1,000th autonomous haul truck, and EACON operated 2,580 active autonomous mining trucks in China. However, many on-road autonomous truck developers remain loss-making and require substantial capital to expand fleets, routes, infrastructure, and manufacturing partnerships.

Autonomous Truck Market Drivers and Opportunities

Truck driver shortages and hours-of-service restrictions are major market growth drivers. Autonomous operations can increase freight capacity, improve vehicle utilization, and enable trucks to travel significantly greater daily distances. Proven productivity and safety performance in autonomous mining, combined with rapid fleet expansion in China, further supports market demand.

Growth opportunities include driver-as-a-service models, drayage automation, yard and port operations, cross-border freight corridors with Mexico, and the adoption of mining autonomy across new commodities and mixed fleets. Hub-to-hub networks are expanding in the U.S. Sun Belt, while partnerships between autonomy developers and truck manufacturers are advancing factory-integrated vehicles. AI, simulation, electrification, and scalable validation systems are also influencing product development.

Key constraints include high development costs, inconsistent regulations across U.S. states and international markets, public acceptance, labor concerns, weather limitations, and restricted operational design domains. Additional challenges involve automotive-grade hardware production, hub infrastructure, inspection standards, liability frameworks, and workforce transition.

Segment Outlook

By application, the market includes on-road operations such as long-haul highway, middle-mile & regional, and drayage, alongside off-road applications in mining & quarry haulage and yard & port environments. Off-road autonomy is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by established mining fleets in China, Australia, and the Americas. On-road autonomy is forecast to grow fastest and overtake off-road autonomy in market value by 2031.

Hardware is expected to lead the offering segment in 2026 due to the value of autonomous haulage systems and equipment installed on customer-owned vehicles. Driver-as-a-service is projected to record the fastest growth as per-mile pricing becomes a leading commercial model for highway autonomy.

Retrofit autonomy is anticipated to hold the largest integration share in 2026, driven by existing mining fleets and retrofit programs in China. Factory-integrated autonomy is expected to expand faster as technology companies establish production partnerships with major truck manufacturers.

Diesel will remain the leading propulsion category in 2026 because of its established position in long-haul transportation and mining. Battery-electric & others are forecast to grow fastest, supported by electric yard vehicles, port equipment, regional freight platforms, and autonomous haul trucks.

Regional Autonomous Truck Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest global market share in 2026. China is projected to remain the largest country market, followed by Australia, reflecting their extensive autonomous mining fleets. Japan is expected to achieve the region's fastest growth, supported by an expressway section designated for autonomous trucks.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2036. Commercial driverless trucking in the U.S. is scaling rapidly, and the country is expected to become the world's largest national market from 2030. Canada also supports regional growth through major autonomous oil sands fleets.

Chile leads Latin America, while Mexico is expected to record the region's fastest growth. Sweden is the largest European market, with Germany forecast to grow fastest. In the Middle East & Africa, South Africa holds the leading position, while the UAE is expected to deliver the strongest growth.

Competitive Landscape

The autonomous trucks market includes established mining equipment manufacturers, Chinese autonomy providers, on-road technology developers, truck manufacturers, and component suppliers. Caterpillar ranked first by 2025 market share, followed by Komatsu, EACON, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Waytous. Market shares are expected to shift as highway driverless operations scale.

Competitive strategies center on partnerships, fleet expansions, route launches, product development, public listings, and funding. Notable activity includes Aurora's driverless launches, Kodiak's partnership with Bosch, PlusAI's collaborations with TRATON and IVECO, and listings involving Kodiak, Einride, and EACON. Companies compete through safety validation, operational coverage, manufacturer relationships, cost per mile, mining productivity, mixed-fleet capability, and access to capital.

Companies assessed include Aurora Innovation, Kodiak AI, PlusAI, Waabi Innovation, Gatik AI, Torc Robotics, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Einride, Stack AV, Outrider, Pony.ai, Caterpillar, Komatsu, EACON Mining Technology, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr Group, TRATON, PACCAR, IVECO Group, and Robert Bosch.

Business Value of the Report



Provides autonomous trucks market forecasts in value and deployment volume through 2036.

Assesses technology, fleet development, unit economics, regulation, investment, business models, and the value chain.

Identifies growth opportunities by application, offering, integration type, propulsion, region, and country.

Evaluates the transition from off-road leadership to faster on-road growth.

Benchmarks leading companies, partnerships, funding activity, and competitive positioning. Supports market entry, investment planning, acquisition analysis, product strategy, and partnership decisions.

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