The Transformer Components Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Grid Modernization And Data Centers Unlock A $58.91 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Transformer Components Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global transformer components market was valued at USD 26.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.84 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 58.91 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being supported by grid expansion, renewable energy integration, data center development, electrification, and the replacement of aging transformer fleets. Demand has increased faster than manufacturing capacity, creating shortages and longer delivery schedules. Wood Mackenzie estimated 2025 U.S. supply deficits of 30% for power transformers and 10% for distribution transformers, while the IEA reported lead times of up to four years for large power transformers.

In response, transformer component manufacturers are accelerating capacity investments, and buyers are using long-term agreements to secure supply. New substations, transmission projects, transformer replacements, renewable energy connections, and HVDC infrastructure are increasing demand for bushings, tap changers, insulation materials, winding conductors, cores, cooling equipment, and protection and monitoring systems.

Transformer Components Market Dynamics

Key growth drivers include utility grid investment, renewable energy capacity additions, rising electricity consumption from data centers, and the global expansion of transformer manufacturing. However, volatility in copper, electrical steel, and aluminium prices continues to affect production costs, particularly for suppliers fulfilling fixed-price orders. Long qualification and type-testing cycles, skilled labor shortages, and capacity constraints in high-voltage bushings and tap changers also restrict market expansion.

Significant opportunities are emerging from ester insulating fluids, online monitoring, transformer fleet digitalization, supply chain localization, and domestic content policies. Technology adoption is also reshaping demand as dry-type bushings replace oil-impregnated designs, vacuum on-load tap changers become more widely used, and amorphous and high-efficiency cores gain market share under stricter efficiency requirements.

Segment Outlook

By component, the market includes bushings, tap changers, insulation materials, insulating liquids, winding conductors, cores, cooling equipment, and protection, monitoring, and accessories. Winding conductors are expected to represent the largest market share in 2026, primarily because of their copper content. Protection, monitoring, and accessories are forecast to record the fastest growth, supported by demand for online monitoring and DGA systems.

Distribution transformers are expected to account for the largest share by transformer type in 2026, reflecting high production volumes and extensive use of bought-in components. Power transformers are projected to grow slightly faster as transmission networks, HVDC projects, and data center substations expand.

New transformer manufacturing (OEM) is expected to remain the largest sales channel, while the aftermarket is forecast to grow faster due to aging equipment, maintenance requirements, monitoring installations, and retrofit programs. Utilities will continue to lead demand by end user. Data centers and commercial users are expected to be the fastest-growing segment as electricity requirements increase.

Regional Market Analysis

The report evaluates Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa across 28 country and sub-regional markets. The analysis considers transformer production, grid investment, installed fleet age, regulation, trade policy, and component manufacturing capacity.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. China remains the world's largest country market, supported by its extensive transformer manufacturing base and record transformer exports. India is forecast to be the fastest-growing country market, driven by transmission investment and new transformer and component production facilities.

North America is projected to record the fastest regional growth through 2036. Transformer shortages, aging fleets, data center development, and domestic manufacturing investments are supporting demand, with the U.S. remaining the region's largest market. Turkiye leads Europe in market size and growth, while Mexico holds the same position in Latin America. Saudi Arabia is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The transformer components market is fragmented overall, although tap changers, bushings, and insulation remain more concentrated. Conductors, cores, and cooling equipment are supplied by numerous regional manufacturers. Hitachi Energy ranked first in 2025, followed by Reinhausen and Weidmann.

Capacity expansions and investments are the leading competitive strategies, followed by agreements, acquisitions, product launches, contracts, and partnerships. Notable developments include new U.S. bushing plants, GE Vernova's acquisition of Prolec GE, and the CTC agreement between ASTA and Siemens Energy through 2032. Suppliers compete through technical qualification, product breadth, delivery reliability, local manufacturing, and pricing.

Companies profiled include Hitachi Energy Ltd, Reinhausen GmbH, Trench Group, GE Vernova Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Weidmann Electrical Technology AG, ASTA Energy Solutions AG, Essex Solutions, Cargill, Incorporated, Shell plc, Nynas AB, APAR Industries Limited, Shanghai Huaming Power Equipment Co., Ltd., Yash Highvoltage Limited, Worthington Steel, Inc. (Tempel), Ralliant Corporation (Qualitrol), and Vilas Transcore Limited.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demand generated by grid investment, renewable energy, data centers, aging fleets, and new transformer factories.

Identifies growth opportunities by component, transformer type, sales channel, end user, country, and region.

Analyzes regulation, technology, raw materials, pricing, value chains, production capacity, and investment activity.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, market position, strategy, and competitive capabilities. Supports capacity planning, market entry, product development, partnership evaluation, and acquisition decisions.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900