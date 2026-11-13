U.S. GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Market Report 2026-2036: Size, Share, Trends, Competition And Growth Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Price-for-volume deals, direct-to-patient channels, broader Medicare access and oral therapies are key strategies for expanding reach and improving ROI

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. GLP-1 receptor agonists market was valued at USD 48.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 55.00 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2036, reaching USD 122.08 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report examines epidemiology, treated populations, pricing and reimbursement, FDA approvals, compounding rules, prescription trends, manufacturing capacity, supply conditions, pipeline development, competition, the value chain, and long-term growth opportunities. Market estimates are based on manufacturer net sales of branded prescription products in the U.S. Compounded and unapproved products are excluded.

Products covered include tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound; semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, and oral Wegovy; dulaglutide; liraglutide; and next-generation incretins. Pipeline categories include oral small molecules such as orforglipron, multi-agonists such as retatrutide, and amylin combinations such as CagriSema.

U.S. GLP-1 Market Growth Drivers

High obesity and diabetes prevalence remains the primary market driver. CDC data indicate that approximately two in five U.S. adults were living with obesity during 2021-2023, while around 38 million people have diabetes. Expanding clinical guidelines and additional indications are increasing the eligible treatment population across type 2 diabetes, chronic weight management, cardiovascular risk reduction, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic kidney disease, and MASH.

Recent regulatory developments include Wegovy's March 2024 cardiovascular risk reduction approval, Zepbound's December 2024 obstructive sleep apnea approval, Ozempic's January 2025 chronic kidney disease approval, and Wegovy's 2025 MASH approval. Medicare access is also expanding through a Part D obesity drug pilot beginning on 1 April 2026, with patient copays capped at USD 50 per month under November 2025 agreements involving Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly has gained market leadership through tirzepatide. The company reported 2025 Mounjaro revenue of USD 22.97 billion, representing 99% growth, and Zepbound revenue of USD 13.54 billion, up 175%. Novo Nordisk continues to hold a major position through its semaglutide portfolio, although it guided to a 5% to 13% sales decline for 2026. Lower realized prices, formulary negotiations, and expanded discounts are causing prescription volume and market value to grow at different rates.

Market Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Pricing pressure is expected to remain significant. Eli Lilly anticipates that price reductions will lower 2026 revenue by a low to mid teens percentage, while negotiated Medicare prices for semaglutide under the Inflation Reduction Act take effect in 2027. Coverage restrictions among employers and Medicaid programs, pharmacy benefit manager formulary decisions, treatment discontinuation, gastrointestinal side effects, counterfeit products, and compounded alternatives also affect branded sales.

Manufacturers face additional challenges related to peptide production, injection device capacity, payer budgets, long-term safety monitoring, and lean mass loss. Competition increasingly depends on efficacy, tolerability, dosing convenience, label breadth, manufacturing scale, formulary access, and price.

Oral therapies represent a major U.S. GLP-1 receptor agonists market opportunity. Oral Wegovy received FDA approval in December 2025, while orforglipron is expected to receive a regulatory decision in the second quarter of 2026. Oral products may expand adoption through patient preference, manufacturing scalability, and reduced dependence on injection devices. Retatrutide, CagriSema, and other next-generation candidates could support premium positioning based on clinical performance and broader indications.

Segment Outlook



Molecule: Tirzepatide is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by Mounjaro and Zepbound sales, prescription growth, and weight loss outcomes. Next-generation incretins are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036.

Route of administration: Injectable GLP-1 products will retain the larger share in 2026. Oral therapies are expected to grow faster due to oral Wegovy, the anticipated introduction of orforglipron, and strong patient demand for non-injectable options.

Indication: Type 2 diabetes will remain the leading indication, supported by established reimbursement and extensive use of Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Trulicity. Obesity & chronic weight management is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR.

Distribution channel: Retail pharmacies will continue to lead, while direct-to-patient & telehealth channels are expected to expand most rapidly through transparent cash pricing, manufacturer programs, and digital prescribing platforms. Payer: Commercial insurance is expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Medicare is projected to grow at the highest CAGR following the launch of the Part D obesity drug pilot.

Regional U.S. GLP-1 Market Analysis

The South is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026 due to its population size and high prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Texas and Florida generate substantial prescription volumes, although coverage restrictions in certain state employee plans may limit growth.

The Midwest is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by elevated obesity prevalence, a large older population, expanding Medicare access, and greater use of direct-to-patient services. The West benefits from California's large insured population and strong telehealth adoption, while the Northeast is supported by high insurance coverage, specialist availability, academic medical centers, and a substantial Medicare population.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. GLP-1 receptor agonists market remains highly concentrated, with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk holding the leading positions. Lilly's tirzepatide portfolio has gained prescription share, while Novo Nordisk is strengthening its competitive position through oral Wegovy and CagriSema.

Amgen, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, and Altimmune are advancing next-generation candidates. Hims & Hers, Ro, CVS Health, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers, and other access providers are also influencing distribution, reimbursement, and patient acquisition.

The report evaluates company strategies, product portfolios, pipelines, financial performance, partnerships, acquisitions, pricing agreements, manufacturing investments, and market access initiatives. It also provides market forecasts and segment analysis to support portfolio planning, pricing, reimbursement, channel development, partnership decisions, and investment strategies across the U.S. GLP-1 receptor agonists market.

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