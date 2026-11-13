Digital Health For Cardiovascular Care: Global Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global digital health for cardiovascular market was valued at USD 50.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 59.0 billion in 2026 to USD 158.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2026 to 2033, driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for continuous, technology-enabled care.

Digital health solutions are becoming increasingly important across cardiovascular disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management. Remote patient monitoring platforms, wearable devices, mobile health applications, telecardiology services, and AI-enabled diagnostic platforms support earlier disease detection, continuous monitoring, and personalized treatment strategies. These technologies also enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients outside conventional clinical environments and respond more efficiently to changes in health status.

Adoption is further supported by the need to improve patient engagement, strengthen clinical decision-making, and reduce pressure on traditional healthcare systems. Digital cardiovascular solutions can help providers manage growing patient populations while supporting care continuity and more efficient use of healthcare resources. As healthcare organizations advance digital transformation initiatives, demand for connected cardiovascular technologies is expected to remain strong.

North America led the global digital health for cardiovascular market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 38.1%. The region's position reflects extensive digital health adoption, established healthcare infrastructure, and continued investment in remote care technologies. Market opportunities are also developing across Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa as healthcare systems expand access to digitally supported cardiovascular services.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates key industry trends across individual sub segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the digital health for cardiovascular market by component, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Software

Hardware Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Patients

Providers

Payers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Thailand

Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the digital health for cardiovascular market across major components, end-use categories, and geographic regions. It examines the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants while identifying trends and growth drivers expected to shape future industry development.

Organizations can use the findings to evaluate emerging revenue opportunities, assess regional demand, and support informed strategic planning. The analysis also offers actionable recommendations for market entry, business expansion, investment prioritization, and competitive positioning.

Key Insights Covered



Market intelligence supporting effective decision-making

Historical market estimates and forward-looking revenue forecasts

Growth opportunities and digital health trend analysis

Segment-level and regional revenue assessments

Competitive strategies and market share analysis Product innovation and technology developments

With cardiovascular disease continuing to create substantial clinical and economic challenges worldwide, digital health technologies are positioned to play a central role in the future of cardiovascular care. The report equips healthcare providers, technology companies, payers, investors, and other stakeholders with the market intelligence required to identify opportunities and navigate a rapidly evolving competitive environment.

Companies Featured



Apple, Inc.

Orange Business

Epic Systems Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare

CardiAI

Cardiologs

UltraSight

HeartVista Inc. (Vista.ai)

Viz.ai, Inc.

RSIP Vision Cleerly, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900