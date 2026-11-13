SMARTWIZ+ Art Introduces New 10-Inch E-Paper Art Frame With 200 PPI Resolution

SMARTWIZ+ art: the Paper-Like Digital Art Frame, now in a larger, sharper 10-inch model.

Featuring E Ink Spectra 6 color display technology, Matter smart home compatibility, and a free digital art gallery featuring works by emerging artists.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DISIGN Incorporated announced the launch of the SMARTWIZ+ art 10-inch, a new addition to its Japanese-designed Paper-Like Digital Art Frame lineup.

Joining the 7.3-inch model introduced in 2025, the new frame features a larger E Ink Spectra 6 color display with 1600 x 1200 resolution and 200 pixels per inch (PPI). The product is available in Japan, the United States, and Europe.

PAPER-LIKE BEAUTY IN FINER DETAIL

SMARTWIZ+ art uses E Ink Spectra 6 color electronic paper, which reflects ambient light rather than emitting light like conventional LCD screens. This creates a natural, paper-like appearance.

The 10-inch model offers 200 PPI, compared with 127 PPI on the 7.3-inch model. It also provides approximately 33% higher pixel density than a 13.3-inch display with the same 1600 x 1200 resolution (approximately 150 PPI).

This higher pixel density helps reproduce delicate brushstrokes, fine illustrations, and photographic details with greater precision.

A COMPACT CANVAS FOR EVERYDAY ART

The 10-inch frame is designed for shelves, desks, bedrooms, entryways, and living spaces. It supports portrait and landscape orientations and includes a walnut-look decorative frame.

Its compact design allows artwork to be displayed close to everyday living areas without requiring a large dedicated space.

DISCOVER ORIGINAL ART WITH FREE GALLERY ACCESS

The SMARTWIZ+ art Gallery offers free downloadable artwork created by emerging professional artists.

Each piece is optimized for e-paper display characteristics. Users can explore artwork for different seasons and interior styles, while the "Artist Story" feature introduces participating artists and their creative backgrounds.

Gallery is available on both the 10-inch and 7.3-inch models.

TURN PERSONAL PHOTOS INTO ART

The SMARTWIZ+ art mobile app allows users to display personal photographs and transform images using three artistic effects: Sketch, Oil Painting, and Neo Pop.

The "Friends" feature enables users to share photographs and messages with other SMARTWIZ+ art owners, including family members living far away.

An "Event Display" function also allows selected images to appear automatically on birthdays, anniversaries, and other scheduled dates.

MATTER SMART HOME INTEGRATION

SMARTWIZ+ art supports Matter, the smart home connectivity standard, enabling integration with compatible smart home platforms.

Users can configure automations to switch between predefined images or messages, such as "Meeting in Progress" or "Good Night."

Matter functionality requires a continuous USB power connection.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY

E-paper consumes power primarily when images change, requiring very little energy to maintain a static image.

The built-in rechargeable battery enables cable-free display. In battery mode, the frame checks for new artwork approximately once per hour to conserve energy.

Through its "One Frame, One Tree" initiative, DISIGN supports the planting of one tree for every SMARTWIZ+ art frame purchased.

AVAILABILITY

The SMARTWIZ+ art 10-inch is available in Japan, the United States, and Europe through selected online retail channels.

In the United States, the SMARTWIZ+ art 10-inch model is available on Amazon at a retail price of US$279.99.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Model: SA100-ES3-B1

Display: 10-inch E Ink Spectra 6 color e-paper

Resolution: 1600 x 1200 pixels, 200 PPI

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Thread 1.4; Matter compatible

Power: Built-in 3.7V, 3000mAh rechargeable battery; USB-C charging

Dimensions: 262.01 x 203.71 x 19.9 mm

Weight: Approximately 635 g

Mobile App: SMARTWIZ+ art (iOS / Android)

USB power adapter sold separately.

ABOUT DISIGN INCORPORATED

Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, DISIGN Incorporated develops industrial display solutions for transportation infrastructure and digital signage. Through its SMARTWIZ+ brand, the company also develops smart home products incorporating technologies such as Matter and Thread. Guided by its vision, "Sustainable Choices for a Lasting Future," DISIGN focuses on energy-efficient technologies and environmentally conscious solutions.

Official Website:

Ayano Yamamoto

DISIGN Incorporated

+81 45-620-5001

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The Paper-Like Digital Art Frame

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SMARTWIZ+ art Introduces New 10-Inch E-Paper Art Frame with 200 PPI Resolution News Provided By DISIGN Incorporated November 13, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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