Shopview Adds Digital Inspections That Replace The Paper Clipboard And Generate Customer Reports For Heavy-Duty Shops

ShopView Digital Inspections

New feature allows heavy-duty repair shops to build their own inspection checklists and have technicians complete them on a phone or tablet at the vehicle

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView, the heavy-duty repair shop management platform, has added digital inspections to its software for independent truck, trailer, diesel and equipment repair shops. Shops build their own inspection checklists, technicians complete them at the vehicle, and ShopView produces the customer report automatically when the inspection is submitted.When inspections are done on paper, findings are often typed up after the job closes or written down from memory. A problem a technician noticed but did not record can turn into a warranty dispute with a customer months later.With the new digital inspection feature, technicians complete each checklist on a phone, tablet or desktop computer. Each finding, measurement and photo is saved to the work order as it is entered, alongside the labor and parts for the job, so nothing has to be retyped later.The finished report carries the shop's letterhead, a color-coded summary of what failed, what needs monitoring and what passed, along with the technician's photos and name. It is linked from the work order as soon as the inspection is complete, so no one has to rebuild the inspection into a document the customer can read.Every technician works from the same approved version of the shop's checklist, so inspections are done the same way in every bay and, for multi-location operators, at every site.More information about ShopView digital inspections is available at .About ShopViewShopView is heavy-duty repair shop management software for independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facilities. Built by shop owners, the platform serves single-location shops and multi-location operations across North America, including businesses with three to more than 50 technicians. ShopView holds the highest ratings in its category across G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on more than 160 verified customer reviews.

Cody McCarthy

ShopView

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ShopView Adds Digital Inspections That Replace the Paper Clipboard and Generate Customer Reports for Heavy-Duty Shops News Provided By ShopView November 13, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Technology



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