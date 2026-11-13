LADWP Heat Pump Rebate 2026-27: Canoga Park's Cooling By Design Offers Up To $1,200 Off Per Ton On Heater Installation

Cooling By Design helps Canoga Park homeowners with heater installation, heat pump replacement and LADWP rebate claims. License #1148982.

Cooling By Design helps Canoga Park homeowners claim the 2026-27 LADWP heat pump rebate with heater installation and replacement and a 10-Year Comfort Plan.

- Adi Gendelman, Owner, Cooling By DesignCANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cooling By Design, a licensed HVAC contractor headquartered at 21201 Victory Blvd, Suite 125, Canoga Park, CA 91303 (California Contractor License #1148982), is helping Canoga Park and West San Fernando Valley homeowners replace aging heaters this 2026-27 winter with high-efficiency heat pumps and is guiding them through the LADWP heat pump rebate. The company's featured offer is up to $1,200 off per ton of heat pump capacity, claimed through the LADWP Consumer Rebate Program. Cooling By Design is an independent contractor and is not affiliated with LADWP. Rebates are issued by LADWP to qualifying customers after installation and an approved application.What is the 2026-27 LADWP heat pump rebate and who qualifies?The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Consumer Rebate Program pays eligible residential electric customers a rebate per ton of capacity when they install a qualifying high-efficiency heat pump. To qualify, the customer must be an LADWP residential customer with an active electric meter, and the system must meet minimum ratings of 15.2 SEER2 and 7.7 HSPF2. Central ducted, split, packaged, ductless and mini-split heat pumps can qualify when they meet the efficiency requirements. The project must be an existing home, since new construction and accessory dwelling units are not eligible. Homes served by another electric utility are not eligible, so homeowners should check their power bill first. According to LADWP, applications must be submitted after the system is purchased and installed and postmarked within 12 months of the purchase date. Program funding is limited and available first come, first served, so rebates are not guaranteed.How much can Canoga Park homeowners save?Cooling By Design's featured offer is up to $1,200 off per ton, which means a typical 3-ton system could qualify for up to $3,600 in rebates. LADWP publishes its own tiers by system type and efficiency: $1,000 to $1,250 per ton for central ducted, split and packaged heat pumps, and $1,500 to $2,500 per ton for ductless and mini-split systems. LADWP also notes that heat pump rebates increased for equipment purchased and installed on or after November 1, 2025. Homeowners should confirm current amounts with LADWP before they buy, because funding and tiers can change.Why is winter the right time for heater installation and replacement in Canoga Park?Heaters that run unreliably, cost more to operate or have needed repeated repairs are often candidates for heater installation and replacement. Replacing a system before it fails lets homeowners choose and size a new system on their own schedule instead of during a cold-night emergency, when appointments and parts are harder to find. A heat pump also replaces both the heater and the air conditioner with one efficient system, which can simplify the home's equipment and make the LADWP rebate available. Gas furnace replacements do not qualify for the heat pump rebate, and Cooling By Design says it compares both options honestly so homeowners can decide what fits their home.Furnace, heat pump or ductless: which heating system fits?A gas furnace can make sense for a like-for-like replacement. A central heat pump suits homes with existing ductwork that want efficient heating and cooling from one system. Ductless mini-split systems suit homes without ducts, room additions and spaces that need independent temperature control, and they carry the higher per-ton tiers in the LADWP program when they qualify. Cooling By Design installs furnaces, heat pumps and ductless systems and explains the trade-offs before any work begins.What does a heater installation with Cooling By Design include?Every project starts with a home assessment and a load calculation instead of a square-foot estimate, because an oversized or undersized system wastes energy and shortens equipment life. The company then selects AHRI-matched equipment that meets the rebate requirements, inspects the ductwork, handles the permit and installs the system. Installation ends with startup testing and a walkthrough. For the rebate claim, LADWP requires a paid itemized invoice showing the make, model and AHRI certificate number, the AHRI certificate of product rating and a final approved Building and Safety permit. Cooling By Design prepares this documentation so the homeowner can submit the claim online or by mail.Which other heating services are available?Cooling By Design also offers same-day heating repair when the schedule allows, 24-hour emergency heating service, seasonal heating tune-ups and inspections, heating system diagnostics, thermostat and control upgrades, and ductwork and airflow services, with written quotes before any work begins.Which communities does the offer cover?The offer is available across the company's service area within about 10 miles of Canoga Park, including Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, West Hills, Winnetka, Reseda, Tarzana, Northridge and Chatsworth. The LADWP rebate applies only to homes with LADWP electric service, and the company helps homeowners confirm their utility before starting a project.What else is included with a new system?Every new system installed by Cooling By Design includes the company's 10-Year Comfort Plan, which combines a 10-year parts warranty, 10-year labor coverage, 20 seasonal tune-ups and flexible monthly payment options. Homeowners can ask about financing and the LADWP rebate paperwork when they request a free in-home assessment and quote.Statement from the Company"Winter is the best time to replace an aging heater, and the LADWP rebate makes a heat pump the better upgrade. We handle the sizing, installation and paperwork so homeowners can claim with confidence." said Adi Gendelman, owner of Cooling By Design.Homeowners who want to schedule a heater installation or check their rebate eligibility can call (877) 702-6654, email... or visit and .About Cooling By DesignCooling By Design is a licensed California HVAC contractor (License #1148982) based in Canoga Park, CA. The company provides residential and commercial AC and heating repair, replacement, installation, ductwork, ventilation and indoor air quality services across Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. Contact: (877) 702-6654 or....

Adi Gendelman

Cooling By Design, Inc.

+1 877-702-6654

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LADWP Heat Pump Rebate 2026-27: Canoga Park's Cooling By Design Offers Up to $1,200 Off Per Ton on Heater Installation News Provided By cooling by design, inc November 13, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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