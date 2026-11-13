Minut Launches A1 Smoke & CO Alarm For Short-Term Rentals With Automated Testing And Tamper Detection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MALMO, SWEDEN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minut, the privacy-first property operations platform, has launched A1, a UL-listed smoke and CO alarm designed specifically for short-term rentals. A1 automatically self-tests between guest bookings and alerts property operators if an alarm is tampered with or removed, closing a critical safety gap.A survey of 110 short-term rental operators conducted in June 2026 reveals the scope of the problem: 33% of hosts and property managers don't know whether their smoke and CO alarms are working, while 51% have no regular testing process in place. Meanwhile, 72% of hosts expressed strong interest in real-time monitoring capabilities that let them know the detector is working for every stay.The challenge is unique to short-term rentals. Unlike owner-occupied homes, where residents notice malfunctioning alarms, vacation rentals experience high guest turnover and lack visibility into whether detectors have been removed, disabled, or tampered with. Between stays, property operators have no way to verify remotely that alarms remain installed and operational."If a guest burns toast and sets off the alarm during breakfast, it's understandable that they may disconnect it to stop the noise," said Nils Mattisson, CEO and co-founder of Minut. "That's just one of many reasons an alarm can stop working, which is why property managers need a way to verify that every alarm is working for every stay."A Growing Regulatory ConcernThe issue is gaining attention from lawmakers. This year, Maryland became the first state to pass regulation requiring smoke and CO alarms in short-term rentals under HB 1221. As other states consider similar measures, property operators face an additional challenge: being able to verify that required alarms were installed and operational when guests checked in.Introducing A1A1 automatically self-tests between guest bookings and alerts property operators if an alarm is tampered with or removed. Key features include real-time tamper alerts, automated compliance logging, wireless interconnection across up to 10 A1 devices, and indoor climate monitoring. A1 can operate as a standalone alarm or connect to Minut's platform for smart monitoring and documented alarm activity, providing property operators with a clear record of alarm status and performance.A1 is UL listed to meet applicable UL 217 and UL 2034 standards and is designed to help short-term rental operators meet smoke and carbon monoxide safety requirements. The product is available now in the US at minut."Guest safety is central to why we developed A1," Mattisson said. "Hosts get a record that their alarms were operational. Guests get greater assurance that critical safety equipment is working. And there is an audit trail that operators can share with regulators and insurers."About MinutMinut is shaping a world where shared spaces run seamlessly and sustainably. With real-time insights and proactive alerts, Minut gives teams the foresight to run smarter, safer, and more profitable properties. Headquartered in Sweden and trusted in over 100 countries, Minut is reshaping the future of shared spaces.

Olga Karatchenia

Minut Home Limited

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Minut Launches A1 Smoke & CO Alarm for Short-Term Rentals with Automated Testing and Tamper Detection News Provided By Minut Home Limited November 13, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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