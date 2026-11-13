Cityside Chiropractic Named 2026 Chiropractor Of The Year In Providence, Rhode Island

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Injury-focused practice led by Dr. Mark Mulak recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 5.0-star rating across 263 reviews.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cityside Chiropractic, a personal injury and car accident chiropractic practice with offices in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island, has been named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on publicly available consumer reviews, where the practice holds a 5.0-star rating across 263 consumer reviews. It reflects the practice's focus on thorough evaluation, effective treatment and objective documentation for patients injured in motor vehicle collisions.

Cityside Chiropractic is led by Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS, a chiropractic physician who has evaluated and treated patients injured in motor vehicle collisions since 2002. He holds dual board diplomate credentials in sports chiropractic and rehabilitation, advanced certification in musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging, and specialized training in pain management and injury causation, and he serves as Rhode Island's delegate to the American Chiropractic Association.

The practice evaluates whiplash and cervical spine injuries, concussion and post-concussion symptoms, spinal ligament injuries and instability, and nerve-related symptoms following spinal injury. Because many car accident injuries are not immediately apparent, Cityside uses objective assessment tools, including digital radiographic mensuration and musculoskeletal ultrasound, to identify the source of injury and guide care. Same-day appointments are available six days a week, care is provided on a personal injury lien basis with no out-of-pocket payment at the time of service, and staff speak English and Spanish.

“Many car accident injuries aren't obvious right away, and our patients deserve answers grounded in objective evidence,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS, Clinic Director of Cityside Chiropractic.“We focus on finding the source of each injury, providing effective treatment and documenting it accurately. Receiving this recognition based on patient reviews means a great deal to our entire team.”

Cityside Chiropractic serves patients from Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Pawtucket, Johnston, North Providence and nearby Rhode Island communities.

About Cityside Chiropractic

Cityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island personal injury and car accident chiropractic practice led by Dr. Mark Mulak, a board-certified chiropractic sports and rehabilitation physician. With offices in Providence and Cranston, it provides same-day evaluation, treatment and objective injury documentation for patients hurt in motor vehicle collisions. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr. Mark J. Mulak, DC, DACBSP®, DACRB, RMSK®, ICSC, MBA, MS

Cityside Chiropractic

+1 (401) 272-5710

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Cityside Chiropractic Named 2026 Chiropractor of the Year in Providence, Rhode Island News Provided By Awardy November 13, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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