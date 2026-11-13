Connixt Puts AI Into Production With The Imarq Fall 2026 Release, Launching Ibot Compass And A Dedicated Brakes Module

Maintenance teams can now ask their own data questions in plain language with iBot Compass and track brakes per position with a new Brakes module.

- G. Satish, CEO and Founder, Connixt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Connixt, a leader in enterprise-grade, mobile-first maintenance solutions, today announced the iMarq Fall 2026 Release, which moves AI in iMarq from roadmap to production. The release, announced at FirstShift Fall 2026, Connixt's customer event themed“Where the Crew, Assets, and AI Go Next,” introduces Compass, the newest capability in iBot, iMarq's AI maintenance assistant, along with a dedicated Brakes module.

iBot Compass is now available to customers and working in the field for maintenance teams across trucking, rail, public transit, utilities, and facilities.

Every work order, inspection, and checklist completed in iMarq creates structured, time-stamped data. Over months and years, that data holds the answers maintenance teams look for every day: which assets keep coming back to the shop, where failures cluster, and how workloads shift by season or location. Until now, getting to those answers usually meant a report request, a spreadsheet export, or a ticket in IT's queue. Compass puts them one question away.

Grounded in each customer's own maintenance data across every iMarq module, iBot Compass lets crews, supervisors, and managers ask questions in their own words, even open-ended ones such as“Which assets had the most repeat defects last quarter?” or“What failed most often at our north yard last winter?” Compass interprets the question, pulls the relevant records, and returns the answer as tables, charts, and graphs that are easy to act on. There are no report requests, no spreadsheets, and no query syntax. Suggested questions help users explore patterns they may not have thought to look for, and Compass works on both mobile and web while respecting each user's existing iMarq permissions, so people only see data they are already authorized to access.

Compass joins two capabilities already in iBot, all living inside the iMarq workflow crews use today, so there is no new app to learn and no new process to manage. iBot Translate, a multilingual voice-to-record capability, lets technicians speak in any of 27 languages while iMarq writes the record in clean, consistent English for supervisors, QA, and compliance. iBot Pinpoint answers technicians' equipment questions using manufacturer manuals and the organization's own documentation, cited down to the page, so every answer can be verified in seconds.

The new Brakes module, built on the same approach as the Tires module introduced in the Spring 2026 Release, addresses one of the most safety-critical and closely scrutinized systems on any vehicle or asset. Brake condition has typically been tracked through general checklists and free-text notes, making wear hard to follow over time or compare across a fleet. Crews can now log inspections and measurements per position and per component, including pad and lining thickness, drum and rotor condition, and air brake pushrod stroke where applicable, with photos to document wear patterns. A color-coded brake map shows status at a glance, and every position builds a complete service history from installation through replacement. The module supports trucks, trailers, transit buses, railcars, and locomotives, and runs within the same iMarq inspection and DVIR workflows technicians already use, keeping brake records, inspections, and work orders connected. The result is earlier detection of wear before it becomes an out-of-service violation or safety risk, and documented records ready whenever an inspector or auditor asks.

“With the Fall Release, AI in iMarq is in production and in the hands of crews today,” said G. Satish, CEO and Founder of Connixt.“That reflects our philosophy of AI that is built in, not bolted on, living inside the workflows crews already rely on. Every AI capability we build has to pass two tests at once: technicians get the answers they need without leaving the job, and managers see what is happening across their assets and crew in ways they never could before. iBot Compass does both. Anyone in the organization can ask their own maintenance data a question and get an answer they can act on.”

Prabu Ekambaram, CTO and Co-Founder of Connixt, added:“Organizations that take AI seriously need to be able to trust it. iBot runs on each customer's own controlled data, nothing is used to train outside models, and responses come with guardrails such as source citations, confidence thresholds, and escalation to a designated human authority when confidence is low. We work within each organization's AI policy and approval process, and teams can start with a scoped proof of concept on historical data before anything touches live operations.”

The Fall Release, which also includes bug fixes and smaller enhancements across the platform, is the third iMarq release of 2026, following the Spring and Summer releases. Each one builds on the same principle: the people who keep assets running should not have to wait for the answers they need to do their jobs well. To learn more about Connixt's AI vision and explore iBot, visit .

About Connixt

Connixt's iMarq is an award-winning mobile app suite for field crews that reduces paperwork and errors and eliminates manual data entry. By automating and digitizing field work, iMarq makes teams 20% more efficient. Rail and transit customers have reported significant efficiency and productivity gains by digitizing asset inspection and maintenance, service requests from the field, incident reporting and response, field crew management, ERT, compliance, and reporting. Connixt deploys within weeks and integrates with existing systems, delivering faster savings and ROI. Customers include LA Metro, Metro East, Metrolink, and BC Transit, among others.

G Satish

Connixt

+1 877-266-6498

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Connixt Puts AI Into Production With the iMarq Fall 2026 Release, Launching iBot Compass and a Dedicated Brakes Module News Provided By Connixt November 13, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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