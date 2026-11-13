Gujarat: 6,000 Travel By Train From Vadnagar During 'Swadeshi Mela' Ambaji Rail Link Gathers Pace

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Around 6,000 passengers travelled by train from Vadnagar during the 10-day 'Swadeshi Mela' held this month, highlighting the growing role of rail connectivity in promoting tourism and local economic activity in North Gujarat, even as work on a new railway line connecting Ambaji with Taranga Hill and Abu Road progresses.

The Swadeshi Mela-2026, held in Vadnagar from October 30 to November 8, saw passenger movement through the town's railway station during an event featuring cultural activities, handicrafts, handloom products and goods made by rural women entrepreneurs.

The railway connectivity provided visitors with access to the event and linked the historic town with other parts of Gujarat and the country.

Vadngar is connected to the broad-gauge network through the 55-km Mehsana-Varetha rail section, whose gauge conversion was completed in 2021 for Rs 293.14 crore.

Electrification of the section cost another Rs 74.66 crore, taking the total project expenditure to Rs 367.80 crore. The section has 10 stations, with new station buildings developed at Vadnagar, Visnagar, Kheralu and Varetha.

Through Mehsana, Vadnagar is connected to the Ahmedabad–Delhi broad-gauge railway network. Three pairs of trains currently operate from Vadnagar: the Varetha-Gandhinagar Capital MEMU (69208/69207), Vadnagar-Valsad Superfast Express (20960/20959) and Vadnagar-Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express (19018/19017).

The railway station has been developed with architectural features reflecting Vadnagar's historical identity, including stone carvings, specially designed entry and exit gates and landscaped surroundings.

Passenger facilities include two 425-metre-long platforms, a foot overbridge, lifts, a waiting room with a cafe, separate waiting rooms for general and women passengers, toilets and drinking water facilities.

Platform No. 1 has a 529.20-square-metre covered shed. Ramps, accessible toilets and other facilities have also been provided for passengers with disabilities.

The station's connectivity with the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage circuit is expected to support tourism across the region.

A major expansion of the railway network is also planned through the 117-km Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road railway line, which will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The project was approved in 2022-23 with a sanctioned cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Its final revised cost is approximately Rs 3,050 crore. The proposed line will provide rail access to the Ambaji Shaktipeeth, the Jain pilgrimage site at Taranga Hill, Mount Abu and the Dilwara Jain temples.

It is also intended to provide an alternative route to the Ahmedabad-Abu Road railway corridor and strengthen regional passenger and freight transportation.

The project involves the construction of 15 stations, comprising eight crossing stations and seven halt stations. Given the difficult hilly terrain along the route, the infrastructure plan includes 11 tunnels, 54 major bridges, 151 minor bridges, eight road overbridges and 54 road underbridges or limited-height subways.

The line will be electrified. Land acquisition has been completed, while the tendering process for construction works has concluded and contracts have been awarded.

Construction activities are underway, with the progress of the project being monitored against the stipulated timeline. Separately, proposed rail connectivity from Varetha to Ambaji is expected to strengthen the region's links with the wider railway network.

Together, the existing and proposed connections are expected to improve access to religious and heritage destinations in north Gujarat, benefiting pilgrims, tourists, farmers, traders and residents.

Improved connectivity could also help handicraft producers, small industries and agricultural businesses reach markets beyond the region.