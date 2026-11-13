NHRC Seeks Action Taken Report On Veer Baal Diwas Awareness In Schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging inadequate recognition of Veer Baal Diwas in schools across the country and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Education, seeking a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 14 days.

The complaint, filed by Sanjeev Newar of Seva Nyay Utthan Foundation, raised concerns over the manner in which Children's Day is observed in several schools on November 14 and the alleged lack of adequate awareness among students about the historical significance of Veer Baal Diwas, observed on December 26. According to the complaint, while several schools organise programmes to celebrate Children's Day on November 14, the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, commemorated on December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas, do not receive adequate recognition. It was further alleged that students are not being sufficiently exposed to this significant chapter of Indian history.

On November 13, 2026, the NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The Commission issued a notice to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, directing the submission of a detailed Action Taken Report within 14 days.

The Ministry has been asked to clarify whether the Government of India or any competent authority has issued an official notification, order or circular designating November 14 as Children's Day. If such an order exists, the Ministry has been directed to provide a copy along with relevant details. The Commission has also sought the Ministry's response on whether special educational and awareness programmes are organised in schools on December 26, Veer Baal Diwas, to familiarise students with the courage, sacrifice and historical contribution of the Sahibzadas.

Emphasising the importance of the matter from the perspective of children's historical awareness, education and exposure to India's heritage, the Bench observed that educational institutions have a responsibility to familiarise students with inspiring chapters of Indian history. Such chapters embody courage, sacrifice, devotion and the determination to stand against injustice, the Commission emphasised. The Ministry is required to submit its response within the stipulated 14-day period.