Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi's Role At Bharat Summit In Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy Defends Rahul Gandhi's Participation in Bharat Summit

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday strongly defended the scheduled participation of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi at the ongoing 48-hour 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad, questioning political opposition and invoking historical examples of bipartisan cooperation. Addressing the media, Reddy highlighted that Gandhi's visit to Telangana serves a dual purpose which is to formally unveil the state administration's targeted policy for gig workers and to address the summit representing a broader national outlook.

"Today, I would like to remind Modi that Rahul Gandhi is the LoP, a former Congress President, and the son and grandson of former Prime Ministers of India who sacrificed their lives for the nation. It is for this reason that Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana, at our invitation, to unveil our 'Gig Workers Policy.' He is also here to deliver a message on behalf of the nation at the Bharat Summit. I fail to understand why the BJP finds this problematic," he added.

Addressing political pushback against Gandhi's involvement, Reddy drew parallels to past political traditions emphasising engagement between ruling administrations and opposition figures. "We aim to incorporate the suggestions that arise into future national policy once Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister. This is not a new tradition; when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, he initiated the Non-Alignment Movement, bridging the divide between the Left and the Right. Every subsequent Prime Minister has continued this practice in their own way. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi once sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was then in the opposition, as part of a delegation abroad," Revanth Reddy said.

Reddy further stated that the state-organised summit running on November 13 and 14 has drawn nearly 1,000 delegates and experts from 70 countries to deliberate on critical global and domestic issues, including environmental sustainability, infrastructure development, investment, and democratic frameworks. He said, "The Telangana State Government has organised a 48-hour event, the 'Bharat Summit', taking place on the 13th and 14th. Nearly a thousand invitees from 70 countries have arrived. We will hold discussions on topics such as the environment, infrastructure, investment, and democracy. Experts will engage in deliberations over these two days, and resolutions are expected to emerge. We intend to implement these resolutions within the state of Telangana."

According to the Telangana Chief Minister, the Government of Telangana organised the Bharat Summit on November 13 and 14 to tell the world about all the details related to why the State of Telangana is a favourable destination for investors, including infrastructure, human resources, climate, and the investments of the Fortune 500 companies located here.