BPCL Clarifies E20 Petrol Quality After Concerns Over Ethanol Levels

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday clarified that all 893 E20 petrol samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories were found to be within the prescribed ethanol content range of 19–21 per cent, amid reports and social media posts raising concerns over the ethanol content in E20 petrol. According to a statement issued by the company, the quality monitoring exercise was undertaken by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in coordination with the Centre for High Technology (CHT), with 280 samples tested by BPCL.

The clarification followed reports and social media discussions regarding a photograph shared during BPCL's consumer awareness initiative in Karnataka, which showed an ethanol separation test being conducted at one of its Energy Stations. BPCL explained that its officers had been conducting demonstrations across Karnataka to address public queries regarding E20 petrol. The testing procedure involves mixing 100 ml of E20 Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS) with 30 ml of water to facilitate the separation of ethanol from petrol. "The mixture initially appears hazy or milky, which is normal during the process. It takes time for the ethanol-water and petrol layers to separate completely," the company said.

Clarifying the incident, BPCL stated that the photograph was inadvertently captured and shared before the separation process was completed, resulting in an image that reflected an intermediate stage rather than the final reading. "The image therefore reflected an intermediate stage of the test and not the final reading," BPCL said. The company further stated that the concerned officer promptly removed the post after recognising the possibility of misinterpretation. "The sample tested was found to be within the prescribed specifications," it added.

BPCL reiterated that the quality of E20 petrol supplied through its retail outlets is monitored through established quality assurance mechanisms in accordance with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications under IS 17021. The company also urged consumers and stakeholders to rely on verified testing procedures and prescribed quality assessment mechanisms when evaluating fuel quality. BPCL, one of India's leading oil marketing companies, operates more than 25,300 fuel stations across the country and has a combined refining capacity of approximately 35.3 million metric tonnes per annum across its Mumbai, Kochi and Bina refineries. The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining fuel quality, transparency and consumer confidence. (ANI)