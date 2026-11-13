United States Archery Equipment - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Youth Programs And Premium Gear Drive USD 819.40 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Youth programs, public funding and bowhunting drive demand, while affordable gear, premium innovation, accessories and institutional target sales unlock ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Archery Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States archery equipment market is projected to expand from USD 612.37 million in 2025 to USD 638.32 million in 2026 before reaching USD 819.40 million by 2031. The market is forecast to register a 5.12% CAGR over 2026-2031, supported by rising youth participation, public investment in archery programs, equipment innovation, and sustained interest in recreational shooting and bowhunting.

Youth Archery Programs Support Market Growth

School and collegiate programs continue to provide an important entry point for new participants. National Archery in the Schools Programs surpassed 10,000 participating schools during the 2024-2025 academic year. As of March 2026, the program reached approximately 1.2 million to 1.3 million students annually and added about 1,300 schools each year.

Youth aged 6-15 recorded the highest level of archery participation in the 2025 federal addendum cited by National Archery in the School Programs. This expanding student base is generating demand for bows, arrows, targets, safety equipment, and accessories suitable for organized instruction. Gender-balanced tournament teams are also encouraging purchases of equipment with different grip sizes, draw lengths, and draw weights. Manufacturers that meet school recurve specifications are well positioned to serve institutional purchasing programs.

Federal and State Support Expands Archery Participation

Government-backed initiatives are strengthening access to archery instruction and organized competition. United States Archery received a Fish and Wildlife Service Multi-State Conservation Grant for a recruitment, retention, and reactivation program connected to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The initiative is intended to convert increased Olympic visibility into sustained grassroots participation.

Public support may help schools, clubs, and community organizations invest in bows, targets, safety products, and coach training. These programs can also introduce archery to communities with limited access to organized shooting sports. Continued funding is expected to support recurring equipment purchases and strengthen the long-term participant pipeline across the United States archery equipment market.

Premium Equipment Costs Remain a Market Restraint

The cost of a complete compound-bow setup can discourage first-time buyers. A mid-tier setup that includes a bow, sights, stabilizers, a rest, a release aid, and arrows may cost more than USD 2,500, while flagship configurations approached USD 4,000 in 2025. Premium carbon arrows create an additional replacement expense for active archers.

Despite these cost barriers, the premium category is forecast to grow rapidly as experienced participants continue investing in advanced products. Precision engineering, customization, lightweight materials, and performance optimization are encouraging established archers to upgrade their equipment. However, affordability remains a significant consideration for beginners who must purchase multiple products before participating.

Additional factors influencing market performance include bowhunting culture and participation, technological advancements shaping modern archery gear, and declining access to private hunting lands in key states.

Bows Maintain the Largest Product Share

Bows accounted for 45.63% of United States archery equipment market revenue in 2025. Compound bows remain popular among hunters and 3D shooting participants, while recurve bows continue to serve school programs and Olympic-style target shooting. Arrows generate recurring demand because they require replacement following damage, wear, or loss. Accessories such as sights, stabilizers, releases, quivers, and cases further increase consumer spending without requiring replacement of the complete bow.

Targets are forecasted to record a 6.06% CAGR through 2031, representing the fastest growth among product categories. Demand is being driven by schools, local ranges, 3D courses, public facilities, and long-range practice. Institutional buyers require durable targets that can support beginner instruction, frequent practice, and organized competitions.

Mass-Market Equipment Leads Revenue

The mass category represented 68.42% of market revenue in 2025. It includes most entry-level and mid-tier equipment purchased by schools, recreational participants, and first-time hunters. Bows priced between USD 300 and USD 700 appeal to consumers seeking dependable performance without the higher cost of specialized features. Youth participation and recreational archery are expected to sustain demand for affordable equipment.

The premium category is projected to register a 6.78% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being supported by established archers upgrading to high-performance products. Mathews' 2026 ARC 30 and ARC 34 are priced at USD 1,459 and USD 1,569, respectively. Modular mounting systems may also support future sales of compatible accessories, while demand for precision, customization, and lightweight construction continues to strengthen premium equipment spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising youth enrollment in school and collegiate archery programs

4.2.2 Growing federal and state support for archery participation

4.2.3 Strong Bowhunting Culture and High Hunting Participation

4.2.4 Premiumization of high performance archery equipment

4.2.5 Technological advancements shaping modern archery gear

4.2.6 Continuous innovation in compound bows and precision accessories

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High initial cost of premium archery equipment

4.3.2 Strict safety regulations at public archery facilities

4.3.3 Declining acess to private hunting lands in key states

4.3.4 Supply chain dependence on Imported components and materials

4.4 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Bows

5.1.2 Arrows

5.1.3 Targets

5.1.4 Accessories

5.2 By Category

5.2.1 Mass

5.2.2 Premium

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Adult

5.3.2 Kids

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.4.2 Online Retail Stores

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials (if available), Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bear Archery

6.4.2 Scott Archery

6.4.3 Mathews Archery Inc.

6.4.4 PSE Archery, Inc.

6.4.5 Bowtech

6.4.6 Darton Archery

6.4.7 Gearhead Archery

6.4.8 Arizona Archery Enterprises

6.4.9 BOHNING ARCHERY

6.4.10 Hoyt Archery

6.4.11 Elite Archery

6.4.12 Xpedition Archery

6.4.13 Pine Ridge Archery

6.4.14 Shrewd Archery

6.4.15 Easton Technical Products

6.4.16 Fivics USA

6.4.17 Legend Archery

6.4.18 Robertson Stykbow

6.4.19 Titanium Archery Products Inc,

6.4.20 Bowmar Archery

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

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