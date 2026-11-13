CUKTECH Makes MPL Malaysia S18 Playoffs Debut To Champion Reliable Power And Peak Performance In Esports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUKTECH made its debut at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League (MPL) Malaysia Season 18 Playoffs as the league's Strategic Partner for the Powerbank category, connecting the brand with Malaysia's growing esports community and a new generation of gaming enthusiasts.









Held from 28 October to 1 November 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, the Playoffs brought together Malaysia's leading MLBB teams for the culmination of the country's largest and longest-running professional esports league.

The partnership reflects CUKTECH's commitment to performance, a principle shared by competitive esports and reliable charging technology. Just as professional players depend on consistency and precision in critical moments, CUKTECH focuses on delivering sustained, efficient, and reliable power output to support consumers' everyday needs.

Through its participation in MPL Malaysia Season 18, CUKTECH strengthened its presence in Malaysia's esports and youth consumer landscape, aligning its performance-driven brand philosophy with the demands of competitive gaming.

During the Playoffs, CUKTECH brought its performance-driven philosophy to life through the Performance Station at the inaugural Pesta Juara. Visitors experienced high-performance charging solutions firsthand, exploring how reliable power supports gaming and everyday mobile needs. The activation also featured game challenges, photo opportunities, and mystery draws, creating multiple touchpoints for fan engagement and product experiences.

Echo Lu, CUKTECH's Head of APAC Marketing, said: "We want more players across Southeast Asia to experience what Performance means to CUKTECH in real-life scenarios. It is more than a set of specifications - it is about delivering stable, reliable power when it matters most, so users can stay fully charged for every critical moment."

As a consumer electronics brand focused on high-performance charging technologies, CUKTECH continues to explore ways to integrate its products and brand experiences into relevant user scenarios. Building on its MPL Malaysia debut, CUKTECH aims to create more meaningful consumer experiences and strengthen its connection with the next generation of consumers.

Victor Li

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at