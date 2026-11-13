Superhard Material Market - Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 EV And Semiconductor Demand Drives A USD 8.85 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through high-value PCD/PCBN tooling, semiconductor-grade CVD diamond, energy-efficient production, and localized distribution and application support.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Superhard Material - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superhard material market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.78 billion in 2026 to USD 8.85 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by growing demand for precision machining, electric vehicle manufacturing, semiconductor processing, construction, mining, and advanced industrial applications.

Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Drives PCD Tooling Demand

Electric vehicle production is creating significant opportunities for polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tooling manufacturers. Automakers are increasingly using high-silicon aluminum alloys and carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers to reduce vehicle weight and improve efficiency. Conventional carbide tools can wear 10-20 times faster than PCD tools when machining these materials, making longer-lasting PCD inserts increasingly valuable for automated production lines.

The International Energy Agency recorded 17 million electric vehicle sales in 2024 and expects annual sales to exceed 40 million by 2030. Electric vehicles also contain approximately 25-30% more aluminum than comparable internal-combustion vehicles, increasing the need for high-speed aluminum machining. PCD-tipped inserts help manufacturers extend production runs, reduce unplanned tool changes, and maintain consistent component quality.

Demand also extends beyond vehicle production. Gigafactory construction requires diamond saw blades and drill bits for reinforced concrete cutting, allowing superhard material suppliers to benefit during facility construction, equipment installation, and subsequent manufacturing operations.

Semiconductor Processing Expands High-Value Applications

Diamond and cubic boron nitride abrasives are becoming increasingly important in semiconductor fabrication, including ingot slicing, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer processing, and device dicing. Advanced substrate materials such as silicon carbide, gallium nitride, sapphire, and aluminum nitride require tightly controlled abrasive performance and specialized tooling.

Silicon carbide wafer production relies on diamond wire saws with consistent grit distribution and dependable electroplating adhesion. These technical requirements create opportunities for premium superhard materials that can meet demanding process tolerances. Diamond is also gaining relevance in thermal management systems where efficient heat transfer is essential.

In July 2026, Hyperion Materials & Technologies released its Diamond Solutions for Semiconductors guide, highlighting the industry's growing focus on connected wafer-processing systems. Demand for advanced substrates is expected to support higher-value CVD diamond materials while increasing the importance of quality control, application expertise, and collaboration with semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Energy Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Superhard material production remains highly energy-intensive. HPHT synthesis requires sustained pressures of 5-8 GPa and temperatures of 1,300-1,600C. Electricity consumption can range from 36 kWh per carat for open-circuit cooled presses to 72 kWh per carat when chilling infrastructure is included. CVD production for specialty diamond grades also requires substantial and continuous energy input.

Because presses and reactors often operate continuously, producers have limited ability to shift production entirely to lower-cost, off-peak periods. Changes in electricity tariffs can therefore affect manufacturing margins, particularly for price-sensitive abrasive grades. Renewable power access, production efficiency, and favorable electricity pricing are becoming increasingly important competitive factors for both commodity abrasive and specialty material producers.

Additional market influences include reshoring and automation in high-value manufacturing, infrastructure-led diamond tool demand in Asia-Pacific, and the chemical and thermal limitations of diamond when machining ferrous materials.

Superhard Material Market Segment Insights

Extrinsic superhard materials accounted for 60.12% of market revenue in 2025. HPHT and CVD production processes support their widespread use in cutting, grinding, drilling, construction, and industrial tooling. However, excess supply in basic abrasive grades can create pricing pressure, encouraging manufacturers to focus on higher-value finished tools and engineered products.

Intrinsic superhard materials are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% through 2031, driven by applications in quantum sensing, power semiconductor substrates, ultra-precision optics, and other specialized technologies. In June 2026, Element Six and Orbray announced a reproducible process for 3-inch wafer-scale single-crystal diamond, with 4-inch development underway at Element Six's CVD facility in Gresham, Oregon. The development reflects progress toward dependable, large-scale production of specialty diamond substrates.

PCD represented 32.46% of the market among cover types in 2025. Its strong wear resistance supports machining applications involving non-ferrous metals, abrasive composites, and engineered wood. Electric vehicle production remains a major growth area because PCD tools are well suited to high-speed aluminum machining.

Polycrystalline cubic boron nitride is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.67% through 2031. Growth is linked to the machining of hardened steel, cast iron, and nickel superalloys. Sumitomo Electric introduced the coated SUMIBORON BNC2135 PCBN grade in January 2025 for interrupted hardened-steel machining, followed by a binderless end mill with ultra-fine CBN grains in April 2026 for precision mold finishing.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Growth

Asia-Pacific held 41.32% of the global superhard material market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% through 2031. China remains a major center for synthetic diamond production, construction tools, and industrial demand, while Japan and South Korea specialize in higher-value PCBN, monocrystalline tools, semiconductor processing, and precision manufacturing. Infrastructure investment in India and urban development across ASEAN economies are also increasing demand for saw blades, drill bits, diamond discs, and industrial cutting tools.

North America benefits from aerospace and defense machining, oil and gas drilling, semiconductor fabrication, and reshoring investments in battery, electronics, and precision manufacturing. Europe is supported by Germany's automotive sector, Nordic mining-equipment production, and aerospace activity in France, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

South America and the Middle East and Africa offer additional growth opportunities tied to mining and infrastructure investment. Copper, lithium, iron ore, platinum-group metals, and gold extraction support diamond drilling demand, while civil engineering projects in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt are increasing the need for construction tools. Manufacturers with strong local distribution and technical support are well positioned to capture opportunities in these developing markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Precision Machining for EV Lightweight Components

4.2.2 Semiconductor Wafer and Thermal-Management Processing

4.2.3 Reshoring and Automation in High-Value Manufacturing

4.2.4 Infrastructure-Led Diamond Tool Demand in Asia-Pacific

4.2.5 Longer Tool Life in Difficult-to-Machine Alloys and Composites

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Energy-Intensive HPHT and CVD Production

4.3.2 Diamond Reactivity with Ferrous Materials and Thermal Limits

4.3.3 Cobalt, Graphite and Boron Feedstock Volatility

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Intrinsic

5.1.2 Extrinsic

5.2 By Cover

5.2.1 Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD)

5.2.2 Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN)

5.2.3 Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

5.2.4 Micron Diamond

5.3 By Form

5.3.1 Polycrystalline

5.3.2 Composite

5.3.3 Monocrystalline

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Cutting Tools

5.4.2 Diamond Drill Bits

5.4.3 Shipbuilding

5.4.4 Saw Blades

5.4.5 Diamond Discs

5.4.6 Others

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Stone and Construction

5.5.3 Chemical Processing

5.5.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.5 Mining and Drilling

5.5.6 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 CERATIZIT S.A.

6.4.3 Element Six UK Ltd.

6.4.4 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind CO.,Ltd.

6.4.5 Hyperion Materials & Technologies

6.4.6 ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.

6.4.7 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.8 Saint-Gobain

6.4.9 Sandvik AB

6.4.10 SF DIAMOND CO., LTD.

6.4.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.12 Tomei Diamond Co.,Ltd.

6.4.13 Tyrolit Group

6.4.14 Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 Zhongnan Diamond Co., Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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