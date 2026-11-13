Australia Cold Chain Logistics - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Meal-Kit Demand, AI Traceability, And Scope-3 Rules Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with IoT traceability, AI inventory planning, micro-cold depots, value-added services, and lower-emission rail and coastal freight.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia cold chain logistics market is projected to grow from USD 4.62 billion in 2025 to USD 4.83 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 5.89 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.06% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising meal-kit subscriptions, recovering live-seafood exports, grocery delivery demand, food-waste reduction initiatives, and mandatory Scope-3 emission reporting.

Meal-Kit and Rapid-Grocery Demand Reshapes Cold Chain Networks

Expanding online grocery and meal-kit services are increasing demand for dense networks of urban micro-cold depots. Woolworths operated more than 100 Metro60 outlets by 2026, with multi-temperature zones maintaining fresh produce at 2-4 C and frozen products at -18 C. Coles' automated customer fulfillment centers process more than 10,000 online orders daily through chilled picking zones, supported by dedicated last-mile fleets using insulated totes to protect temperature integrity during 30-minute deliveries.

Meal-kit providers such as HelloFresh and Marley Spoon also depend on sorting hubs located near major capital cities. These facilities dispatch approximately 120,000 kits each week in refrigerated vehicles that maintain temperatures of 0-5 C through doorstep delivery. Rapid-grocery partnerships involving Uber Eats, DoorDash, and independent grocers are further transforming dark-store locations into high-density nodes within the Australia cold chain logistics market.

Digital Technology Supports Food-Waste Reduction

Australia's objective to halve food waste by 2030 is accelerating investment in digitized cold chain operations. Perishable freight accounts for roughly one-quarter of the country's 7.6 million tons of annual food waste, creating a strong commercial and environmental case for improved monitoring.

Cold chain operators are deploying IoT sensors to identify temperature deviations of less than 0.5 C, while blockchain platforms provide end-to-end temperature records. AI demand forecasting is also helping businesses reduce stock-outs, over-ordering, and unnecessary spoilage. Linfox has reported a 12% reduction in shrinkage through predictive stock rotation, while Food Agility CRC pilots indicate that digital traceability can extend the shelf life of horticultural cargo by up to three days.

Pallet Imbalances and Logistics Delays Create Cost Pressure

Operational inefficiencies continue to limit market performance. One-way pallet rentals have increased because an estimated 15-20% of CHEP and Loscam assets remain stranded in end-market regions. Refrigerated back-hauls are also priced 40-60% below inbound journeys, reducing the financial incentive to reposition empty pallets and equipment.

Blockchain trials by Linfox and Toll aim to improve end-to-end pallet visibility, although interoperability challenges are slowing scale-up. The Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation's 2025 roadmap encourages greater packaging reuse, but structural financing gaps remain unresolved. Port congestion and stricter biosecurity checks are also contributing to delays for temperature-sensitive food, seafood, and agricultural shipments.

Seafood Exports and Emission Reporting Influence Transport Choices

The recovery of live-seafood exports is increasing demand for telemetry-enabled fresh logistics capable of maintaining precise environmental conditions throughout handling and transportation. At the same time, Scope-3 emission accounting is encouraging shippers to evaluate lower-emission alternatives, including reefer rail and coastal shipping. These changes are expected to influence fleet investment, route planning, refrigeration technology, and energy management across Australia's cold chain infrastructure.

Refrigerated Storage Remains the Largest Service Segment

Refrigerated storage accounted for 41.91% of the Australia cold chain logistics market in 2025, making it the leading service category. Growth is supported by advanced automated facilities, including NewCold warehouses with capacity for 100,000 pallets and AS/RS cranes operating at temperatures as low as -25 C. Public warehousing provides seasonal flexibility for small and medium-sized businesses, while private facilities leased by major retailers offer dedicated capacity and consistent throughput.

Value-added services are forecast to record a 4.64% CAGR through 2031. Services such as blast-freezing, tempering, labelling, and cross-docking can generate margin premiums of 20-40% compared with basic storage. Demand is being reinforced by grocery omnichannel models that require accurate inventory control, faster order preparation, and coordinated refrigerated transportation. Integrated storage, fulfillment, and delivery capabilities are therefore becoming increasingly important to the continued development of the Australia cold chain logistics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Meal-kit & Q-commerce boom driving dense micro-cold depots

4.2.2 Food-waste-to-landfill targets (National Strategy 2030) catalysing digitised cold chains

4.2.3 Live-seafood export surge to Asia demanding telemetry-enabled fresh logistics

4.2.4 Scope-3 emission accounting nudging modal shift to reefer rail & coastal shipping

4.2.5 AI-based predictive-maintenance platforms lowering reefer downtime & spoilage risk

4.2.6 Hydrogen fuel-cell reefer trucks piloted to decarbonise long-haul cold freight

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Pallet-pool imbalance and reverse-logistics gaps inflating back-haul costs

4.3.2 Port congestion & heightened bio-security checks causing clearance delays for perishables

4.3.3 Escalating insurance premiums for temperature excursions squeezing operator margins

4.3.4 Volatile HFO refrigerant feedstock prices disrupting cap-ex budgeting

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Emission Standards and ESG Reporting on Cold Chain

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 and Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Refrigerated Storage

5.1.1.1 Public Warehousing

5.1.1.2 Private Warehousing

5.1.2 Refrigerated Transportation

5.1.2.1 Road

5.1.2.2 Rail

5.1.2.3 Sea

5.1.2.4 Air

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Chilled (0-5C)

5.2.2 Frozen (-18-0C)

5.2.3 Ambient

5.2.4 Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (less than-20C)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.2 Meat and Poultry

5.3.3 Fish and Seafood

5.3.4 Dairy and Frozen Desserts

5.3.5 Bakery and Confectionery

5.3.6 Ready-to-Eat Meals

5.3.7 Pharmaceuticals and Biologics

5.3.8 Vaccines and Clinical Trial Materials

5.3.9 Chemicals and Specialty Materials

5.3.10 Other Perishables

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Greenfield, PE deals)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Lineage Logistics

6.4.2 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

6.4.3 Toll Group

6.4.4 Linfox

6.4.5 AHG Refrigerated Logistics

6.4.6 Primary Connect

6.4.7 Victorian Refrigerated Transport & Storage (VRTS)

6.4.8 CMA CGM Group

6.4.9 Cold Chain Logistics

6.4.10 Global Cold Chain Solutions (GCCS)

6.4.11 Kerry Logistics

6.4.12 Cannon Logistics

6.4.13 Hawk Logistics

6.4.14 Relicold Pty Ltd

6.4.15 SLR Trans

6.4.16 Berle Transport

6.4.17 Blenners Transport

6.4.18 Chillfreeze Logistics & Storage

6.4.19 CTI Logistics Limited (CTI)

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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