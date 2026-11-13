Knight Therapeutics Inc. Named One Of Quebec's Top Growing Companies In The Globe And Mail's Inaugural Ranking, With 53% Three-Year Revenue Growth

Quebec's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2026 within Report on Business magazine's Canada's Top Growing Companies portfolio, recognizing industry leaders in select provinces.

“We are honored to be named one of Quebec's Top Growing Companies, a recognition that is especially meaningful for a company founded in Montreal,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight.“Since 2014, we have built a strong platform across Canada and Latin America and have become a growing, profitable and cash-generating business. Our 53% three-year revenue growth reflects the stellar performance of our business development team adding more products to our pipeline and portfolio, as well as the focused execution by our regulatory, quality, medical and commercial teams in getting these products approved, launched, reimbursed and prescribed. With more than 50 product launches still ahead, we look forward to bringing new treatment options to patients across Canada and Latin America.”

The full list of 2026 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published online on The Globe and Mail Report on Business magazine website.

“While our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation and resilience of businesses nationwide, this ranking takes a specifically regional lens – bringing new energy, focus, and perspective to the diverse range of businesses and success stories across the country. We're excited to showcase what success looks like from coast to coast,” says Garth Thomas, Managing Director of The Globe and Mail, Business and Financial Products.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's website at or .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.