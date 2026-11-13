MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent audit by BSI validates 42Gears' AI governance, risk management, and human oversight frameworks within its flagship SureMDM platform.

Bengaluru, KARNATAKA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 42Gears, a global leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), today announced that it has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Following a rigorous independent audit conducted by the British Standards Institution (BSI), 42Gears is now recognized for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving structured governance across its AI-enabled enterprise capabilities.







42Gears Achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems

The certification covers 42Gears' role as a producer, provider, and user of AI systems integrated within its flagship SureMDM platform. This includes the utilization of third-party large language models (LLMs) to deliver AI-powered unified endpoint management services across key global sectors - including Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrial & Supply Chain Operations, and Consumer & Commercial Services.

Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 demonstrates that 42Gears embeds accountability, transparency, and human oversight across the AI lifecycle, while establishing robust governance frameworks for the responsible development, deployment, and use of AI technologies, including the adoption and use of Large Language Models (LLMs).

Key Benefits for 42Gears Customers and Partners:



Independently Audited AI Governance: Provides verified assurance that SureMDM's AI management framework meets rigorous international compliance benchmarks.

End-to-End Risk & Impact Assessment: Establishes a structured methodology for identifying, evaluating, and mitigating AI-related risks across the entire deployment lifecycle.

Transparency & Human Oversight: Enforces clear accountability mechanisms and human oversight controls over AI-assisted decision-making and workflows.

Governed Third-Party LLM Integration: Ensures strict security, privacy, and vendor oversight protocols when leveraging external large language models. Comprehensive Compliance Posture: Complements 42Gears' existing enterprise security and privacy portfolio, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliance programs - offering heightened confidence for organizations operating in heavily regulated industries.

"Enterprise IT teams want the efficiency and intelligence of AI, but not at the expense of security, transparency, or regulatory compliance," said Mr. Onkar Singh, Co-founder & CEO. "Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification validates our commitment to responsible AI innovation. Our customers in banking, healthcare, and mission-critical operations can deploy SureMDM's AI capabilities knowing they are backed by internationally audited governance and strict human oversight."

About 42Gears

42Gears is a trusted authority in Unified Endpoint Management and Security, delivering one strategy to manage, secure, and empower diverse, complex technology environments. Going beyond traditional MDM and RMM, 42Gears enables IT teams and MSPs to start where they are and grow without switching, helping scale from endpoint management and Zero Trust security to identity and access management, automation, and self-healing technology. Available in cloud and on-premises deployments across all major mobile, desktop, and specialized operating systems, 42Gears products are used by 23,000+ customers across 170+ countries and are available through 1,000+ global partners. For more information, please visit

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