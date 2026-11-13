MADD Canada Reminds Football Fans: Make A Safe Ride Part Of Your Grey Cup Game Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football fans are getting ready to cheer on the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks, and MADD Canada is reminding everyone to have a winning game plan for getting home safely. Driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs can have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers, other road users and their families.

Whether watching the game with friends, gathering at someone's home or heading to a venue, it's important to plan your transportation before the festivities begin.

“Impaired driving is not a game, and the consequences can be devastating and permanent,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“We want everyone to enjoy Grey Cup weekend but remember that no celebration is worth risking a life or causing life-altering injuries.”

The final whistle should signal the end of the game, not the beginning of a preventable tragedy. This Grey Cup weekend, make the right call and ensure everyone gets home safely.

MADD Canada encourages everyone to:



Never drive a car, an ATV or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely; Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Football fans looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...