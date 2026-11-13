Oman ICT Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Vision 2040, 5G, Cloud, AI, And Cybersecurity Fuel 8.73% CAGR Toward USD 9.75 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive recurring ROI through managed security, cloud support and SaaS while capitalizing on public-sector digitization, 5G, fiber and sovereign-cloud demand.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oman ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman ICT market size is projected to increase from USD 5.96 billion in 2025 to USD 6.42 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 9.75 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during 2026-2031, supported by government digital transformation, nationwide 5G and fiber broadband expansion, cloud adoption, cybersecurity investment and rising demand for advanced IT services.

Vision 2040 Strengthens Oman's Digital Economy

Oman's Vision 2040 and the Tahawul transformation roadmap are reshaping public-sector technology procurement by prioritizing shared digital platforms and end-to-end solutions. By November 2024, 25 of 36 Tahawul projects had been completed, while 74% of priority public services were available online. This transition from siloed IT systems is increasing demand for workflow automation, cloud platforms, systems integration and digital service management.

The Oman Business Platform processed 2.8 million transactions by September 2025, highlighting strong adoption of accessible e-services. Digital Transformation Management Company, an ITHCA subsidiary, secured 12 government contracts in 2024, demonstrating the growing value of providers with public-sector expertise. In addition, the National Open Data Portal launched in September 2025 with more than 350 datasets, creating opportunities for artificial intelligence, data analytics and sovereign cloud services.

Oman's UN E-Government Development Index score improved to 0.8576 in 2024. This progress reflects stronger digital infrastructure and reduces deployment risk for technology vendors, cloud providers and systems integrators operating in the country.

5G and Fiber Networks Create New Enterprise Opportunities

Rapid telecommunications infrastructure development is another major Oman ICT market growth driver. Vodafone Oman completed more than 2,572 5G sites by February 2025 and surpassed 98% population coverage. This network expansion supports greater enterprise adoption of low-latency IoT applications and other data-intensive services.

Omantel upgraded to 5G Standalone in January 2026, introducing network slicing and Voice-over-5G. These capabilities strengthen enterprise service delivery for areas such as autonomous port logistics, industrial operations and public-safety analytics. Oman Broadband Company achieved 93.4% fiber coverage in Muscat by 2024, compared with 45.2% in other urban areas. The regional coverage gap presents opportunities for wholesale connectivity providers and open-access network platforms.

Ooredoo's 2Africa subsea cable landing also connects Oman to a 45,000-km international network. Improved global connectivity is expected to reduce bandwidth costs and support hybrid-cloud strategies, data center investment and multinational business operations.

ICT Skills Shortage Remains a Key Market Constraint

Despite strong infrastructure investment, Oman continues to face shortages of professionals with advanced skills in AI, cybersecurity and data engineering. Omanisation in the ICT sector reached 62.02% in 2024, but many enterprises still rely on expatriate specialists for complex technology projects.

The Makeen program targeted the upskilling of 10,000 Omanis by the end of 2025, although its emphasis on entry-level capabilities does not fully address demand for advanced model fine-tuning and zero-trust design. Omantel Academy, launched in January 2026, plans to provide 1,200 training slots and create 500 jobs over four years. However, 1,728 ICT positions were created in Q3 2024 alone, indicating that talent demand continues to exceed supply. An IMF assessment published in April 2025 also concluded that Oman requires further digital skills investment to match regional peers.

IT Services and Cybersecurity Lead Market Growth

IT services accounted for 34.78% of Oman ICT revenue in 2025, driven by enterprise resource planning deployments, multicloud migration consulting, managed networks, application modernization and change-management projects. Managed security and cloud-platform support are generating recurring revenue and helping systems integrators differentiate their offerings from traditional hardware resellers.

The IT security segment is forecast to record a 9.12% CAGR as data-localization requirements, ransomware risks and data privacy concerns increase zero-trust investment. Hardware margins are narrowing as organizations move toward operating-expense cloud capacity, while software-as-a-service adoption is rising across customer relationship management and supply-chain analytics. Communication service providers continue to face pricing pressure, but new submarine cable capacity and wholesale connectivity services are expected to provide additional growth opportunities.

Other factors shaping the Oman ICT market include cloud adoption, data center expansion, the Oman Digital Triangle Initiative, green AI data centers and heightened cybersecurity requirements. Together, these developments position Oman as an increasingly important digital infrastructure and technology services market in the Gulf region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government Digital Transformation Program and Vision 2040

4.2.2 Nationwide 5G and Fiber Broadband Expansion

4.2.3 Growing Cloud Adoption and Data Center Investments

4.2.4 Rising Internet Penetration and Smartphone Usage

4.2.5 Green AI Data Centers and Oman Digital Triangle Initiative

4.2.6 National Semiconductor Program Spurring Local Tech Manufacturing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Acute Shortage of Advanced ICT Skills

4.3.2 Heightened Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

4.3.3 Regulatory Uncertainty on Data Localization and Telecom Law Revisions

4.3.4 Funding Gap for Growth-Stage Tech Startups

4.4 Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.10 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.5.1 Application Security

5.1.5.2 Cloud Security

5.1.5.3 Data Security

5.1.5.4 Network Security

5.1.5.5 Endpoint Security

5.1.5.6 Infrastructure Protection

5.1.5.7 Integrated Risk Management

5.1.5.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce and consumers

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.3.7 Energy and Utilities

5.3.8 Healthcare

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals (Includes Transportation, Logistics, Education, Hospitality etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Omantel (Oman Telecommunications Company SAOG)

6.4.2 Ooredoo Oman

6.4.3 Vodafone Oman

6.4.4 IBM Corporation

6.4.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.6 Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Oracle Corporation

6.4.8 Wipro Limited

6.4.9 SAP SE

6.4.10 Oman Computer Services LLC (OCS Infotech)

6.4.11 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.12 Infoline LLC

6.4.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.14 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.4.15 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

6.4.16 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.4.17 Oman Data Park LLC

6.4.18 ITHCA Group SAOC

6.4.19 Oman Broadband Company SAOC

6.4.20 Ericsson AB

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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