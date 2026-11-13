Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Biologics Fuel Iot-Enabled Growth And Value-Added Services

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Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Cold Chain Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2031

The Thailand cold chain logistics market is expected to increase from USD 2.31 billion in 2025 to USD 2.4 billion in 2026. It is forecast to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2031, expanding at a 3.79% CAGR over 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising online grocery sales, meal-kit delivery, pharmaceutical distribution, infrastructure investment, and demand for reliable temperature-controlled supply chains.

Online Grocery and Meal-Kit Delivery Drive Cold Chain Demand

Accelerating e-commerce adoption is strengthening demand for Thailand cold chain logistics services, particularly for chilled and frozen grocery orders in metropolitan Bangkok and Eastern Economic Corridor industrial areas. Lower electricity charges are providing additional margin flexibility for last-mile delivery providers operating energy-intensive distribution hubs.

Kerry Express and Betagro have co-branded the "Kerry Cool" network, enabling retailers to ship poultry, ready-to-eat meals, frozen desserts, and other temperature-sensitive products overnight across Thailand's 77 provinces. Recovering Chinese tourist arrivals are also supporting meal-kit demand from hotels, serviced residences, and condominium rentals.

At the same time, Thai FDA consultations concerning beverage and ice labeling indicate a stronger focus on hygiene and product traceability. This regulatory direction is increasing demand for temperature-verified logistics, digital documentation, and shipment-level monitoring. Logistics providers are responding with cloud-based transport management systems, handheld scanners, and connected platforms that improve visibility from warehouse docks through final delivery.

Vaccine and Biologics Distribution Supports Ultra-Low Logistics

Thailand's goal of becoming a regional vaccine exporter is creating new opportunities for pharmaceutical cold chain logistics. Healthcare logistics networks are adding -20 C freezers, 2-8 C coolers, and -80 C ultra-cold storage facilities designed to comply with WHO GDP guidelines.

The National Vaccine Policy's 2023-2027 action plan supports the expansion of domestic biologics production, increasing demand for ultra-low storage and transportation around Central-region science parks and major air cargo gateways. Real-time IoT sensors are also becoming more important, transmitting humidity, temperature, and shock alerts to responsible personnel and reducing excursion risks for sensitive formulations.

Additional healthcare capacity near Suvarnabhumi Airport is helping integrate customs brokerage, validated packaging, cold storage, and final-mile delivery. These capabilities are essential for vaccines, clinical materials, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products. Stronger sub-zero infrastructure could also deliver substantial public health benefits, with economic modeling indicating that routine dengue vaccination may reduce symptomatic cases by 41%-57%.

Energy Costs Remain a Key Market Constraint

Electricity can represent as much as 30% of cold storage warehouse operating costs, despite recent tariff reductions. Potential surcharge reinstatements after 2026 may create further pressure for operators. Transitioning to CO? refrigeration systems can reduce kilowatt-hour consumption, but retrofitting a 10,000-pallet facility may require approximately USD 0.5 million, presenting a significant investment challenge for SMEs.

Some operators are addressing this issue through rooftop solar installations and ice-bank thermal storage, which help reduce peak-hour electricity demand. Refrigerated transportation providers continue to face fuel surcharges, while biodiesel B20 adoption has so far delivered only limited cost relief. Equipment breakdowns and cold-room downtime also remain operational risks, reinforcing the need for preventive maintenance and backup systems.

Refrigerated Storage Leads Market Revenue

Refrigerated Storage represented 40.62% of Thailand's cold chain logistics market in 2025. The segment supports nationwide distribution networks serving food retail, food-service, healthcare, and export channels. Development incentives near the Eastern Economic Corridor are encouraging investment in multi-temperature facilities, high-clearance cross-docks, automated retrieval systems, and racking capable of operating at -25 C.

Value-Added Services accounted for 9.12% of market revenue in 2025 but are projected to record the fastest growth, with a 4.63% CAGR through 2031. Kitting, blast-freezing, halal labeling, and GDP documentation can generate gross margins above 20%, encouraging logistics providers to integrate these services into broader contracts. Retailers and manufacturers increasingly rely on these capabilities to adapt product assortments, meet regulatory requirements, and expand distribution without committing substantial capital expenditure.

Government infrastructure subsidies, automation, and IoT-enabled real-time temperature visibility are expected to support continued market development. As Thailand expands its food exports, digital commerce, tourism economy, and healthcare manufacturing capacity, dependable cold chain logistics will remain critical to product quality, regulatory compliance, and nationwide distribution efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Boom in online grocery & meal-kit delivery

4.2.2 Expansion of vaccine & biologics distribution network

4.2.3 Government EEC infrastructure subsidies

4.2.4 Automation & IoT for real-time temperature visibility

4.2.5 Rapid-freeze protocols demanded by China fruit import rules

4.2.6 Net-zero warehousing incentives (rooftop solar + ammonia/CO2 systems)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High electricity tariffs & fuel surcharges

4.3.2 Cold-room equipment breakdown & downtime risk

4.3.3 Shortage of certified refrigeration technicians

4.3.4 Costly retrofit to low-GWP refrigerants

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Refrigerated Storage

5.1.1.1 Public Warehousing

5.1.1.2 Private Warehousing

5.1.2 Refrigerated Transportation

5.1.2.1 Road

5.1.2.2 Rail

5.1.2.3 Sea

5.1.2.4 Air

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Temperature Type

5.2.1 Chilled (0-5 C)

5.2.2 Frozen (-18-0 C)

5.2.3 Ambient

5.2.4 Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (less than-20 C)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3.2 Meat & Poultry

5.3.3 Fish & Seafood

5.3.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

5.3.5 Bakery & Confectionery

5.3.6 Ready-to-Eat Meals

5.3.7 Pharmaceuticals & Biologics

5.3.8 Vaccines & Clinical Trial Materials

5.3.9 Chemicals & Specialty Materials

5.3.10 Other Perishables

5.4 By Region (Thailand)

5.4.1 Central

5.4.2 Eastern

5.4.3 Northern

5.4.4 North-Eastern

5.4.5 Southern

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 JWD Group

6.4.2 Thai Yokorei Cold Storage

6.4.3 Linfox Thailand

6.4.4 DHL Supply Chain

6.4.5 Kerry Express

6.4.6 M-SENKO Logistics

6.4.7 Thai Max Cold Storage

6.4.8 Konoike Cool Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Logisteed Thailand

6.4.10 Yusen Logistics

6.4.11 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

6.4.12 Chomthana (Cool Train Co., Ltd)

6.4.13 Thai Global Logistics

6.4.14 Integrated Logistics Services (ILS)

6.4.15 FuzePost

6.4.16 Inter Express Logistic

6.4.17 Thai Rath Logistics Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Sumisho Global Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.19 WICE Logistics Public Company Limited

6.4.20 Piti Cold Storage

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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