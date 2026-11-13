Nigeria Construction Consulting Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 PPP Reforms And Infrastructure Investment Propel Market To USD 6.15 Billion

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Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nigeria Construction Consulting - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nigeria Construction Consulting Market to Reach USD 6.15 Billion by 2031

The Nigeria construction consulting market is projected to grow from USD 4.61 billion in 2025 and USD 4.80 billion in 2026 to USD 6.15 billion by 2031, registering a 5.01% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Market growth is being supported by major infrastructure programs, public-private partnership reforms, housing demand, logistics corridor development, and rising investment in commercial and digital infrastructure.

National Infrastructure Plan Expands the Project Pipeline

Nigeria's National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan 2021-2043 identifies an estimated USD 2.3 trillion infrastructure gap and prioritizes annual investment of approximately USD 150 billion across transportation, energy, housing, and ICT. This long-term program is creating opportunities for construction consultants involved in feasibility studies, project planning, engineering design, financing assessments, and project delivery.

Updated highway specifications requiring reinforced concrete are increasing the technical complexity of road projects. Although the change is intended to reduce life-cycle maintenance requirements, it also raises demand for structural analysis and specialist engineering-design services. Federal approval of USD 3 billion in new road projects during 2025 further indicates that planned infrastructure investment is progressing toward implementation.

Faster project certification by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission is also enabling consultants to begin multidisciplinary due diligence earlier. However, the gap between certified projects and bankable concessions continues to highlight the need for stronger demand forecasts, tariff analysis, financial modeling, and risk allocation.

PPP Reforms and Infrastructure Financing Improve Project Viability

Public-private partnership reforms are strengthening the operating environment for Nigeria construction consulting services. Mandatory insurance for PPP assets, quarterly audits, and clearer responsibilities for government agencies provide advisers and investors with greater regulatory certainty.

InfraCredit guarantees and the NGN 15 trillion (USD 10.7 billion) Infrastructure Fund are helping reduce sponsor risk and improve the viability of large projects, including the USD 2.5 billion Badagry Deep-Sea Port. Financing for Section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway also demonstrates the growing role of Gulf and multilateral lenders. These institutions frequently require detailed ESG assessments aligned with Equator Principles, increasing demand for consultants with established environmental, social, governance, and project-finance capabilities.

Additional market drivers include residential feasibility work linked to Nigeria's housing deficit, mortgage support from FMBN, and industrial master-planning associated with AfCFTA logistics corridors. Public-sector payment delays remain a constraint because they can weaken cash-flows and disrupt project delivery schedules.

Currency Volatility Pressures Consulting Fees

Naira depreciation to 1,531 naira per USD has placed pressure on fixed-price contracts denominated in local currency, particularly where consultants depend on imported software, specialist equipment, or expatriate personnel. Although inflation moderated to 15.06% by February 2026, fuel costs remained more than 50% higher, increasing travel and site-visit expenses.

Domestic consulting firms often have limited access to currency hedging tools, increasing the likelihood of contract renegotiation when exchange rates move sharply. This uncertainty is encouraging some clients to adopt dollar-indexed PPP structures that protect advisory budgets and provide greater cost visibility throughout the project lifecycle.

Project Management Consultancy Leads Service Demand

Project management consultancy accounted for 43.10% of Nigeria construction consulting market revenue in 2025, reflecting continued public-sector reliance on external project supervision. Detailed project reports are expected to record a 6.41% CAGR, supported by lender requirements for demand models, tariff assessments, ESG baselines, and financial viability studies before funds are released.

Design-and-engineering services are also benefiting from the transition to concrete pavement on federal roads, which requires more advanced structural analysis and additional engineering input per kilometer. Demand for master-planning remains smaller by value but strategically important as Nigeria develops fiber networks, edge data centers, and special-economic zones. These projects require route optimization, zoning support, and multidisciplinary technical expertise.

Commercial Construction Outpaces Residential Growth

Residential projects generated 39.45% of market revenue in 2025, supported by feasibility studies associated with a housing supply gap estimated at 17-20 million units. Commercial construction consulting is forecast to grow at a 5.81% CAGR, driven by approximately USD 1 billion in data-center investment and adaptive-reuse projects in Ikeja.

Cloud infrastructure investors increasingly require advisers with expertise in Tier III/IV redundancy, power-purchase agreements, and Green Premium metrics. Retail development is also shifting toward neighborhood convenience centers, creating demand for efficient designs incorporating last-mile logistics, micro-fulfilment nodes, loading-dock geometry, and traffic egress modeling. In the residential sector, build-to-rent projects financed through pension-fund vehicles are creating new opportunities that combine housing delivery with long-term income generation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan 2021-2043 enlarges project pipeline

4.2.2 PPP reforms & Infraco financing de-risk concession advisory

4.2.3 Housing deficit & FMBN mortgage spur residential feasibility

4.2.4 AfCFTA logistics corridors drive industrial master-planning

4.2.5 Data-center boom in Lagos escalates MEP/BIM demand

4.2.6 Diaspora "remote-build" trend fuels boutique PMC

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Naira volatility & forex scarcity distort fee economics

4.3.2 Public-sector payment delays erode cash-flows

4.3.3 Brain-drain of BIM/LEED talent constrains capacity

4.3.4 State-level land-acquisition bottlenecks force re-work

4.4 Government Initiatives & Consultant Empanelment Frameworks

4.5 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 International Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.3 Domestic/Regional Consulting Firms - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.4 Specialised Niche Consultants - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.5.5 Technology Platform Providers (BIM, Digital PMC) - Key Quantitative & Qualitative Insights

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Benchmarking Nigeria vs Other West African Markets

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, in USD Billion)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Project Management Consultancy (PMC)

5.1.2 Feasibility Studies

5.1.3 Detailed Project Reports (DPR)

5.1.4 Design & Engineering Services

5.1.5 Master Planning & Other Services

5.2 By Sector

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Office

5.2.2.2 Retail

5.2.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.2.2.4 Data Center

5.2.2.5 Others - Institutional, Hospitality etc.

5.2.3 Infrastructure/Civil

5.2.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.2.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3.3 Social Infrastructure

5.2.3.4 Others

5.3 By Construction Type

5.3.1 New Construction

5.3.2 Renovation

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Key Cities

5.5.1 Lagos

5.5.2 Ahuja

5.5.3 Rest of Nigeria

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AECOM Nigeria

6.4.2 Arup Nigeria

6.4.3 WSP Nigeria

6.4.4 Mott MacDonald Nigeria

6.4.5 Jacobs Nigeria

6.4.6 Stantec Nigeria

6.4.7 SMEC (Surbana Jurong) Nigeria

6.4.8 TYPSA Nigeria

6.4.9 Royal HaskoningDHV Nigeria

6.4.10 Nippon Koei Nigeria

6.4.11 Julius Berger Consulting

6.4.12 Novatia Consulting

6.4.13 Pandrock Associates

6.4.14 ABI Projects Concept

6.4.15 CONTEC PM Consultants

6.4.16 Prowess Engineering

6.4.17 FMA Architects Nigeria

6.4.18 APD Project Management

6.4.19 Tractebel Nigeria

6.4.20 Cappa & D'Alberto Consulting

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

8 Appendix

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