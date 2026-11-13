Pharmacovigilance Automation - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI And NLP Adoption Fuels 13.42% CAGR To USD 5.68 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI/NLP automation lowers safety-processing costs, accelerates signal detection and compliance, while hybrid services and local cloud partnerships strengthen scalable ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Automation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance Automation Market to Reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2031

The global pharmacovigilance automation market is projected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2025 and USD 3.03 billion in 2026 to USD 5.68 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.42% from 2026 to 2031, driven by stricter drug-safety regulations, rising adverse-event volumes, and increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning technologies.

Regulatory Requirements Accelerate Pharmacovigilance Automation

Regulators are shortening reporting timelines and strengthening data-quality requirements, prompting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to automate safety validation processes that cannot be performed efficiently at scale by manual teams. Joint FDA and EMA principles issued in January 2026 classify algorithmic duplicate detection, narrative summarization, and causality coding as medical-device functions subject to pre-market validation and post-market surveillance.

EMA pilots launched in September 2025 across 12 marketing-authorization holders have also highlighted compliance gaps in legacy pharmacovigilance systems. This regulatory environment favors platforms with integrated audit trails, version control, and ISO 13485 certification. In December 2025, CIOMS further recommended including AI model training datasets and bias-mitigation procedures in periodic safety reports. These measures are encouraging investment in compliant pharmacovigilance automation platforms while creating higher entry barriers for vendors without embedded governance capabilities.

Growing Adverse-Event Data Volumes Increase Demand

Adverse-event data volumes are expanding as reports increasingly originate from mobile apps, social media, wearables, decentralized clinical trials, and electronic patient-reported outcomes. India recorded 4.8 million cases through its mobile reporting app in 2024, nearly twice the volume reported in 2020. Research also indicates that 40% of social-media events do not enter formal reporting systems, although 15% can be identified sooner through algorithmic monitoring.

Regulators expect sponsors to screen decentralized trial data within 24 hours, making automated ingestion and Natural Language Processing essential. Europe's DARWIN EU network is expected to add 150 million electronic records by 2027, placing further pressure on traditional drug-safety operations. These developments are increasing demand for automated case processing, adverse-event reporting, signal detection, risk management, and medical literature monitoring.

Data Privacy and Legacy Integration Remain Key Challenges

Data-privacy and cross-jurisdiction requirements continue to affect cloud adoption. The EU's GDPR restricts transfers to non-adequate jurisdictions without additional safeguards, while China's PIPL requires strict localization and isolated in-country databases. The FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 requirements also add validation and audit obligations for outsourced hosting environments.

Legacy safety-database integration presents another challenge, particularly for organizations operating entrenched systems. Complex migrations require data mapping, validation scripting, multilingual case translation, and regulator-facing documentation. These requirements are supporting demand for hybrid deployment models and specialized services, although they can increase implementation costs and slow market adoption.

Software Leads While Services Record Strong Growth

Software represented 65.82% of the pharmacovigilance automation market in 2025. However, services are forecast to expand at a 14.31% CAGR through 2031 as sponsors adopt managed offerings that combine technology, labor, and regulatory submissions through per-case outsourcing contracts.

Hybrid engagement models are further supporting service revenue, with pharmaceutical companies relying on consultants for migrations that often take 12-18 months. Although deeper automation may reduce some labor-intensive activities, complex cell-and-gene follow-up and real-world-evidence ingestion are expected to sustain demand for integrated technology and professional services.

AI, Machine Learning, and NLP Transform Drug-Safety Operations

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning are expected to account for 45.17% of deployments in 2025. Natural Language Processing is projected to record the fastest technology growth, with a 15.92% CAGR, supported by decentralized trial narratives, patient-reported outcomes, and social media analysis. Transformer architectures have achieved 92% extraction accuracy for English-language content, outperforming traditional rule-based systems.

Vendors are investing in multilingual datasets to reduce bias and improve international case processing. Robotic process automation remains important but is increasingly being incorporated into broader pharmacovigilance suites. Emerging applications involving blockchain audit trails and graph-database signal maps may provide additional long-term opportunities.

Regional Pharmacovigilance Automation Market Outlook

North America generated 36.48% of market revenue in 2025, supported by FDA enforcement and early AI adoption. Form 483 observations associated with safety deficiencies increased 23% in 2024, encouraging sponsors to implement automated duplicate checking and narrative summarization. Canada and Mexico also benefit from USMCA alignment, which supports centralized case-intake operations.

Europe remains a major market due to EMA initiatives, DARWIN EU, and regional compliance-monitoring programs. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain have established pharmaceutical clusters that support platform adoption. GDPR requirements are also increasing demand for hybrid architectures that provide greater control over sensitive data.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, registering a 19.34% CAGR through 2031. Growth is supported by China's 2024 e-submission mandate, India's mobile-app reporting expansion, and drug-safety modernization in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China's localization requirements are encouraging partnerships with domestic-cloud providers, while the Middle East, Africa, and South America may gain momentum as regulators expand digital infrastructure and align with international standards.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Regulatory Pressure for Drug-Safety Compliance

4.2.2 Increasing AE-Data Volumes From Multi-Channel Sources

4.2.3 Rapid Adoption of AI/ML-Centric Safety Platforms

4.2.4 Cost-To-Serve Reduction Mandates by Big Pharma

4.2.5 Automation Demand from Cell & Gene Therapy Post-Marketing Surveillance

4.2.6 Expansion of Real-World-Data (RWD) Networks Enabling Continuous Signal Detection

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-Privacy & Cross-Jurisdiction Compliance Hurdles

4.3.2 Legacy Safety-Database Integration Complexity

4.3.3 Vendor-Lock-in Concerns due to Proprietary AI Models

4.3.4 Multilingual NLP Model Bias Affecting Case-Intake Quality

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

5.2.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

5.2.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Functionality

5.3.1 Automated Case Processing

5.3.2 Adverse Event Reporting

5.3.3 Signal Detection & Risk Management

5.3.4 Medical Literature Monitoring

5.3.5 Others

5.4 By Deployment Mode

5.4.1 Cloud-based

5.4.2 On-premise

5.4.3 Hybrid

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5.2 Biotechnology Companies

5.5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.5.4 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 AB Cube

6.3.2 Accenture

6.3.3 ArisGlobal

6.3.4 BioClinica (Clario)

6.3.5 Capgemini

6.3.6 Cognizant

6.3.7 Ennov

6.3.8 EXTEDO

6.3.9 Genpact

6.3.10 IBM Watson Health

6.3.11 IQVIA

6.3.12 Kinapse (Syneos Health)

6.3.13 Oracle Corporation

6.3.14 Parexel International

6.3.15 ProductLife Group

6.3.16 RxLogix

6.3.17 Sparta Systems (Honeywell)

6.3.18 TCS

6.3.19 United BioSource (UBC)

6.3.20 Veeva Systems

6.3.21 Wipro

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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