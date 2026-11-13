AI In In-Silico Drug Development Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Cloud AI And Faster Candidate Selection Drive Market To USD 15.31 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-native GPU infrastructure turns fixed capex into flexible costs, while AI-led validation and optimization reduce screening time, synthesis cycles and early-stage attrition.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI In In-Silico Drug Development - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI in In-Silico Drug Development Market Set to Reach USD 15.31 Billion by 2031

The global AI in in-silico drug development market is projected to increase from USD 3.10 billion in 2025 to USD 4.05 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 15.31 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 30.5% during 2026-2031, driven by expanding access to high-performance computing, faster target validation, growing pharmaceutical investment and increasing regulatory acceptance of algorithm-supported drug development.

Cloud-Native High-Performance Computing Accelerates Drug Discovery

Wider access to elastic GPU clusters is reducing the financial and technical barriers associated with AI-based pharmaceutical research. NVIDIA's BioNeMo, which is operational at several pharmaceutical companies, reduces training latency for large protein language models by half while increasing inference speed six-fold. Denmark's Gefion supercomputer has also demonstrated the potential of advanced infrastructure, enabling Orbis Medicines to analyze 140 billion macrocycles within days.

The transition to on-demand infrastructure is converting fixed capital expenses into flexible operating costs. As a result, mid-tier biotechnology companies can conduct billion-molecule virtual screenings that were largely limited to the top 10 pharmaceutical companies five years ago. The FDA's April 2026 pilot program uses real-time cloud data from AstraZeneca and Amgen trials, with the potential to streamline administrative processes by 20 to 40 percent. This combination of scalable computing resources and regulatory support is strengthening the outlook for the AI in in-silico drug development market.

Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt AI for Faster Target Validation

Data-driven validation is helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify potential failures earlier in the development process. Valo Health's Opal platform uses 17 million de-identified patient records to prioritize genetically-backed programs. The company expanded its partnership with Novo Nordisk to cover 20 cardiometabolic targets, with the agreement carrying a potential value of up to USD 4.6 billion.

Recursion has used more than a trillion induced pluripotent stem-cell images for phenotypic mapping. Its platform supported the progression of REC-4881 from target identification to Phase 1b-2 in less than two years by streamlining SAR and toxicity evaluations. These developments illustrate how AI-driven drug discovery platforms are improving decision-making, reducing development timelines and supporting more efficient allocation of research resources.

Data Bias Remains a Major Market Restraint

Despite strong growth prospects, model bias continues to limit performance on underexplored targets. Many current systems rely heavily on publicly available positive findings, while approximately 90% of failed pre-clinical programs are excluded from shared repositories. The absence of negative results can lead sponsors to repeat unsuccessful approaches and reduce the transferability of predictive models.

Recursion's May 2025 decision to discontinue REC-994 after insufficient Phase 2 signals highlighted the risks associated with incomplete or biased datasets. Industry consortia that securely consolidate negative findings could improve model accuracy and strengthen AI-supported drug development. Other market considerations include expanding venture capital and corporate investment in AI-driven biotechnology companies, growing regulatory acceptance of algorithmic submissions and unresolved patent-law questions surrounding AI-driven molecular design.

Lead Optimization Holds a Significant Market Share

Lead optimization represented 33.33% of the AI-driven in-silico drug development market in 2025, reflecting the value of AI-enhanced SAR and multiparameter optimization. In several oncology programs, fragment-based platforms have reduced synthesis iterations from more than 20 to only a few. This efficiency is encouraging sponsors to invest further in potency, selectivity and candidate quality.

Pre-clinical candidate selection is projected to advance at a CAGR of 33.30%, narrowing the gap with lead optimization by 2031. Integrated platforms increasingly combine molecular design, ADME-Tox prediction and manufacturability assessments within continuous development loops. These capabilities can accelerate candidate selection and support faster IND filings.

Machine Learning Leads as Reinforcement Learning Expands

Machine learning generated 46.45% of market revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects the maturity of supervised models, knowledge graphs and gradient-boosting ensembles that can be integrated into established discovery workflows. Physics-augmented neural networks and graph embeddings also demonstrate the production readiness of machine learning technology. Proprietary historical SAR and crystallography datasets provide an additional advantage to established pharmaceutical companies and technology providers.

Reinforcement learning is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.16% as autonomous systems connect molecular design with laboratory assays. Transformer engines have increased structure prediction coverage to 76% of the human proteome, while large language models have exceeded benchmarks across multiple therapeutic tasks. As closed-loop robotics becomes more widely adopted, reinforcement-learning agents are progressing from suggesting experimental actions to generating hypotheses and supporting real-time laboratory execution.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

North America accounted for 40.25% of global revenue in 2025, supported by FDA guidance, Silicon Valley's hardware ecosystem and established drug discovery clusters in Boston and Salt Lake City. Concentrated venture funding, follow-on investment rounds and increasing policy clarity continue to attract global partnerships. FDA initiatives involving real-time trial monitoring and draft AI guidance further reinforce the region's role in AI-enabled drug discovery.

Europe retained a market share in the mid-20% range, supported by rigorous regulatory oversight and public-private federated-data initiatives. The EMA's AIM-NASH qualification, the EU AI Act and GDPR-compliant hospital partnerships are creating defined pathways for algorithmic submissions while maintaining demanding standards for data governance and patient privacy.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, with a projected CAGR of 33.98% through 2031. China's Digital and Intelligent Transformation Plan aims to establish 100 digital drug factories and 10 large-model platforms by 2027, supported by state credits and provincial subsidies. Japan is investing in AI-based productivity improvements in response to its aging population, while adoption of cloud-native multiparameter-optimization platforms in India is supporting a transition from generic drug production toward pharmaceutical innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Cloud-Native High-Performance Computing Access

4.2.2 Pharma Shift to Fail-Fast AI-Assisted Screening Models

4.2.3 Growing Venture & Corporate Funding for AI-First Biotech

4.2.4 Regulatory Pilot Programs for Algorithmic Submissions (E.G., FDA's CDS Initiative)

4.2.5 Quantum-Inspired AI Accelerators Reaching Commercial Maturity

4.2.6 Data-Centric Foundation Models Enabling Zero-Shot Target Prediction

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Sparse Negative-Result Datasets Hindering Algorithm Generalization

4.3.2 Unresolved IP Ownership for AI-Generated Molecular Structures

4.3.3 High Switch-Out Costs from Incumbent Wet-Lab CRO Workflows

4.3.4 Regulatory Opacity on Explainability Thresholds for Generative Models

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Application Stage

5.1.1 Target Identification

5.1.2 Hit Discovery

5.1.3 Lead Optimization

5.1.4 Pre-clinical Candidate Selection

5.2 By AI Technology

5.2.1 Machine Learning

5.2.2 Deep Learning

5.2.3 Natural Language Processing

5.2.4 Reinforcement Learning

5.2.5 Other AI Methods

5.3 By Drug Type

5.3.1 Small Molecule

5.3.2 Biologics

5.3.3 Other Types

5.4 By Therapeutic Area

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Neurology

5.4.3 Infectious Diseases

5.4.4 Cardiovascular

5.4.5 Metabolic Disorders

5.4.6 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms

5.5.2 Contract Research Organizations

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6 By Deployment Mode

5.6.1 Cloud-Based Platforms

5.6.2 On-Premise Solutions

5.7 By Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 United States

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 United Kingdom

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Italy

5.7.2.5 Spain

5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 India

5.7.3.3 Japan

5.7.3.4 South Korea

5.7.3.5 Australia

5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East & Africa

5.7.4.1 GCC

5.7.4.2 South Africa

5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 South America

5.7.5.1 Brazil

5.7.5.2 Argentina

5.7.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Aria Intelligent Solutions

6.3.2 Numerion Labs (Atomwise)

6.3.3 BenevolentAI

6.3.4 BioAge Labs

6.3.5 Cloud Pharmaceuticals

6.3.6 Cyclica

6.3.7 Deep Genomics

6.3.8 Evaxion Biotech

6.3.9 Exscientia

6.3.10 Healx

6.3.11 Iktos

6.3.12 Insilico Medicine

6.3.13 Owkin

6.3.14 Recursion Pharmaceuticals

6.3.15 Relay Therapeutics

6.3.16 Schrodinger

6.3.17 Turbine

6.3.18 Valo Health

6.3.19 Verge Genomics

6.3.20 XtalPi

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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