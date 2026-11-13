Thailand Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Air Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2031 Biologics And Ultra-Low Logistics Drive 7.79% CAGR Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on GDP-compliant networks, validated packaging, digital visibility, and ultra-low-temperature capabilities for biologics and cell therapies

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Air Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand pharmaceutical cold chain air logistics market was valued at USD 74.46 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 80.55 million in 2026 to USD 117.19 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.79% from 2026 to 2031, supported by rising demand for biologics, vaccines, specialty medicines, and advanced therapies requiring tightly controlled transportation conditions.

Biologics and Specialty Medicines Strengthen Cold Chain Demand

Growing volumes of biologics and specialty medicines are increasing the technical requirements placed on pharmaceutical air logistics providers in Thailand. Monoclonal antibodies, enzyme replacement therapies, vaccines, blood-derived products, and specialty injectables require stable temperature conditions from manufacturing sites through airport handling, customs clearance, storage, and final delivery to clinical destinations.

Many pharmaceutical products require transportation at 2 C to 8 C or within narrower validated ranges. Maintaining product quality depends on qualified packaging, calibrated monitoring equipment, documented handling procedures, and effective responses to temperature deviations. These requirements are strengthening the role of certified pharmaceutical logistics providers capable of maintaining product stability, clinical availability, and auditable quality controls throughout the supply chain.

GDP Compliance Drives Logistics Infrastructure Investment

Thailand's Good Distribution Practice requirements are reshaping pharmaceutical cold chain operations. The Thai FDA framework requires distributors to maintain quality systems covering transportation, storage, monitoring, and outsourced activities. Responsibilities must remain clearly documented across importers, freight forwarders, airport handling agents, bonded storage operators, and delivery providers.

Phase 1 quality-management requirements became mandatory for existing pharmaceutical licensees in January 2026, including documented cold chain plans and calibrated temperature monitoring. Additional quality-system requirements are scheduled for January 2027, followed by full Phase 3 compliance in January 2029.

This regulatory progression is encouraging investment in qualified cold rooms, active containers, digital monitoring platforms, documented subcontractor controls, and internationally recognized certifications. Logistics providers that can demonstrate end-to-end compliance are increasingly well positioned to support shipper audits and handle high-value pharmaceutical cargo.

Qualified Packaging and Specialized Equipment Increase Costs

The cost of qualified packaging, dry ice, and active containers remains a major constraint for the Thailand pharmaceutical cold chain air logistics market. Shipping containers must demonstrate thermal performance under relevant operating and route conditions, limiting the use of lower-cost packaging that has not been validated for the intended shipment.

Cell and gene therapies may require dry ice, vapor-phase liquid nitrogen, cryogenic cooling systems, trained personnel, and dangerous goods controls. Active containers used for long or complex routes can cost 300% to 500% more per unit than standard refrigerated transportation. Differences in dry ice availability across origin and transit airports can also require backup packaging configurations, reducing payload density and increasing shipment expenses.

These costs have the greatest impact on smaller consignees, public procurement organizations, and lower-margin pharmaceutical products. As a result, premium air cold chain services remain concentrated in high-value medicines and therapies where strict temperature control is essential.

Frozen Products Lead While Ultra-Low Temperature Logistics Accelerates

Frozen products accounted for 52.55% of the Thailand pharmaceutical cold chain air logistics market in 2025. Demand is supported by vaccines, frozen blood products, and biologic imports moving through established pharmaceutical distribution networks. GDP-certified facilities in Samut Prakan and the Bangkok metropolitan area provide important infrastructure for these shipments.

Deep-frozen and ultra-low temperature products are forecast to record the fastest growth, with an 11.77% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Expansion is being driven by cell therapies, gene therapies, cryopreserved products, and advanced biologics requiring dry ice or vapor-phase liquid nitrogen conditions. These shipments demand qualified containers, specialized materials, rigorous handling protocols, and personnel trained in cryogenic logistics.

Chilled transportation will remain important for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and specialty injectables. Ambient pharmaceutical air freight is expected to represent a smaller opportunity because surface transportation can support many non-urgent shipments maintained at 15 C to 25 C.

Key Thailand Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Air Logistics Market Drivers



Thailand's continued development as a regional medical and healthcare hub

Growth in validated air freight and clinical trial logistics

Increasing adoption of digital shipment visibility and temperature monitoring

Expansion of GDP-compliant pharmaceutical distribution networks Rising demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies

Domestic cell and gene therapy activity is also expected to create future demand for ultra-low temperature logistics. Point-of-care and autologous therapies require coordinated two-way transportation between collection sites, manufacturing facilities, and treatment centers. Although certified airport capacity, temperature excursion risks, specialized packaging costs, and skills shortages remain challenges, regulatory development and investment in validated infrastructure are expected to support sustained market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Air Freight Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of GDP-Compliant Pharmaceutical Distribution Networks

4.2.2 Growth in Biologics, Vaccines, and Specialty Medicines

4.2.3 Thailand's Development as a Regional Medical Hub

4.2.4 Increasing Use of Validated Temperature-Controlled Air Freight

4.2.5 Expansion of Clinical Trial and Cell and Gene Therapy Logistics

4.2.6 Digital Temperature Visibility and Predictive Excursion Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Qualified Packaging, Dry Ice, and Active Containers

4.3.2 Limited Pharmaceutical Air-Cargo Capacity at Certified Airport Facilities

4.3.3 Temperature Excursion Risk During Customs Clearance and Ramp Handling

4.3.4 Shortage of Specialized Cold-Chain Quality and Refrigeration Personnel

4.4 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework and Compliance Requirements Overview

4.6 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.7 Major Pharmaceutical Air Cargo Gateways and Infrastructure

4.8 Pharmaceutical Import Export Flows and Major Trade Corridors

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers and Consumers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitute Services

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Temperature Range

5.1.1 Chilled (0-5 C)

5.1.2 Frozen (-20-0 C)

5.1.3 Ambient

5.1.4 Deep-Frozen / Ultra-Low (Less than -20 C)

5.2 By Pharmaceutical Product Type

5.2.1 Small-Molecule Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1.1 Branded Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1.2 Over-the-Counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1.3 Generic Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Biological Pharmaceuticals (Biologics, Biosimilars, Vaccines, and Blood-Derived Medicinal Products)

5.2.3 Specialty Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Cell and Gene Therapies

5.2.5 Veterinary Pharmaceuticals

5.2.6 Other Pharmaceutical Products

5.3 By Shipment Flow

5.3.1 Domestic Shipments

5.3.2 International Shipments

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 Central

5.4.2 Eastern

5.4.3 Northern

5.4.4 Northeastern

5.4.5 Southern

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Geographic Coverage, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 Kuehne+Nagel International AG

6.4.3 DSV A/S

6.4.4 Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

6.4.5 United Parcel Service, Inc.

6.4.6 FedEx Corporation

6.4.7 Cencora, Inc. (World Courier)

6.4.8 Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd

6.4.9 LOGISTEED, Ltd

6.4.10 CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM Group)

6.4.11 DKSH Holding Ltd

6.4.12 Zuellig Pharma

6.4.13 KWE-Kintetsu World Express

6.4.14 Bangkok Flight Services

6.4.15 Thai Airways International PCL

6.4.16 SCGJWD Logistics Public Company Limited

6.4.17 Inter Express Logistics Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Rhenus Group

6.4.19 A.P. Moller - Maersk

6.4.20 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

6.4.21 Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. / Konoike Group Thailand

6.4.22 KLN Logistics Group Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

8 APPENDIX

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