Indonesia ICT Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$114.96 Billion As Cloud, Cybersecurity, And SME Demand Drive 14.78% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Indonesia ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Indonesia ICT market size is estimated at USD 57.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 114.96 billion by 2031, expanding at a 14.78% CAGR. Growth is being supported by enterprise modernization, cloud migration, expanding digital infrastructure, e-commerce adoption, cybersecurity investment and government-backed technology programs.

Enterprise Digital Transformation Drives ICT Investment

Indonesian enterprises are directing a growing share of their technology budgets toward modernizing legacy systems and adopting cloud-native platforms. Major conglomerates are migrating SAP and Oracle workloads to cloud environments while introducing IoT sensors across manufacturing operations. These initiatives are increasing demand for IT consulting, implementation, managed services, cloud platforms and cybersecurity solutions.

Accenture's collaboration with Indosat to develop a sovereign AI cloud illustrates how telecommunications providers are evolving beyond connectivity to become enterprise transformation partners. Mandatory TKDN thresholds are also encouraging local software development and prompting regional system integrators to offer turnkey solutions that combine regulatory compliance with technical implementation.

Manufacturing digitization continues to receive policy support through the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap. However, uneven internal technology capabilities are leading many organizations to outsource complex projects, supporting sustained double-digit growth in IT services revenue.

Government Infrastructure and Digital-Skills Programs Expand Access

Government investment in connectivity and digital talent is broadening the addressable market for cloud computing, cybersecurity and e-government platforms. The Digital Talent Scholarship produced 1 million graduates between 2018 and 2024 and targeted another 100,000 participants in 2025.

SATRIA-1's 150 Gbps backbone now supports approximately 30,000 public facilities, complementing the under-utilized 36,000-km Palapa Ring fiber network. Together, these projects are improving access to reliable bandwidth in provinces that have historically lacked sufficient digital infrastructure.

Despite this progress, capability gaps remain. Employer surveys indicate that many graduates require around six months of additional training before they can manage production workloads. This limits near-term productivity improvements and increases demand for professional training, certification and managed technology services.

Advanced ICT Talent Shortage Creates Operational Pressure

Indonesia is expected to require 9 million ICT professionals by 2030, while current education pipelines are projected to supply only 6 million. The resulting shortage is placing upward pressure on wages, particularly for experienced cloud, cybersecurity and data specialists. Salaries for senior cloud engineers in Jakarta have increased by 25-30% annually since 2023, reducing Indonesia's cost advantage relative to other regional technology hubs.

Global technology vendors are responding by establishing internal academies and certification programs. Enterprises nevertheless continue to budget six to twelve months of supervised experience before new employees reach full productivity. Services providers are also combining local junior professionals with experienced offshore architects from India or the Philippines, although this approach can create coordination challenges and data-sovereignty concerns.

IT Services and Cybersecurity Lead Market Growth

IT services accounted for 32.73% of the Indonesia ICT market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a 15.22% CAGR through 2031. Managed security and cloud platform services are attracting strong demand as businesses outsource transformation projects and respond to increasingly sophisticated ransomware threats.

Hardware replacement cycles are becoming longer, while software spending is shifting toward SaaS subscriptions. Zero-trust architectures are also bringing infrastructure and security requirements together, encouraging vendors to deliver integrated technology stacks. Localized SaaS platforms in Bahasa Indonesia are helping domestic software companies use TKDN incentives to compete more effectively with multinational providers.

Additional market momentum is coming from the e-commerce boom, online payments, the Palapa Ring and SATRIA-1 satellite roll-out. At the same time, data-privacy and cyber-security concerns remain important constraints that organizations must address when deploying cloud and digital services.

SMEs Record the Fastest ICT Adoption

Large enterprises generated 62.84% of ICT spending in 2025, but small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to register the fastest growth at a 15.67% CAGR. Government initiatives have connected 17 million micro-businesses with e-commerce and fintech ecosystems, while QRIS enables merchants to accept cashless smartphone payments without investing in conventional point-of-sale systems.

Low-code platforms are further reducing dependence on scarce software developers and making application development more accessible to smaller organizations. Meanwhile, large state-owned enterprises continue to face complex, multi-year modernization programs involving mainframe dependencies and regulatory requirements. Technology providers capable of supporting both cloud-native SMEs and risk-conscious large enterprises are well positioned to benefit from Indonesia's rapidly expanding ICT economy.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Digital Transformation of Indonesian Enterprises

4.2.2 Government Digital-Skills And Infrastructure Push

4.2.3 E-Commerce Boom Spurring Online Payments

4.2.4 Palapa Ring And Satria-1 Satellite Roll-Out

4.2.5 Shift To Green Data-Centres Amid High Power Tariffs

4.2.6 Ai-Driven Localisation of Cloud Services For Bahasa Indonesia

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-Privacy And Cyber-Security Concerns

4.3.2 Shortage Of Advanced Ict Talent

4.3.3 Local-Content (Tkdn) Rules Inflate Hardware Costs

4.3.4 Rising Electricity Tariffs Threaten Data-Centre Opex

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.6.1 Cloud Computing

4.6.2 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

4.6.3 Cybersecurity

4.6.4 IoT and Edge Computing

4.6.5 5G and Beyond

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security / Cybersecurity

5.1.5.1 Application Security

5.1.5.2 Cloud Security

5.1.5.3 Data Security

5.1.5.4 Network Security

5.1.5.5 Endpoint Security

5.1.5.6 Infrastructure Protection

5.1.5.7 Integrated Risk Management

5.1.5.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Retail, E-Commerce and Consumers

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.3.7 Energy and Utilities

5.3.8 Healthcare

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals (Transport, Logistics, Education, Hospitality)

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 On-premise

5.4.2 Cloud

5.4.3 Hybrid

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

6.4.2 Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

6.4.3 XL Axiata Tbk

6.4.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.6 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

6.4.9 HP Inc.

6.4.10 IBM Corporation

6.4.11 Oracle Corporation

6.4.12 SAP SE

6.4.13 Accenture plc

6.4.14 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.4.15 Infosys Limited

6.4.16 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.4.17 Tech Mahindra Limited

6.4.18 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.19 Fortinet, Inc.

6.4.20 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

6.4.21 Kaspersky Lab

6.4.22 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.4.23 Equinix, Inc.

6.4.24 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

6.4.25 NTT Ltd.

6.4.26 Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. (added)

6.4.27 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (added)

6.4.28 Google Cloud Platform LLC (added)

6.4.29 PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (added)

6.4.30 PT Biznet Gio Nusantara (added)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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