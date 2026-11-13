India Roadside Safety Barriers Construction Market Report: Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast (2026-2031) Expressway Expansion Drives 7.69% CAGR And A USD 1.17 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Roadside Safety Barriers Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The India roadside safety barriers construction market was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 0.81 billion in 2026 to USD 1.17 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.69% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by expanding highway infrastructure, stricter safety standards, black-spot rectification programs, and rising investment in bridges, flyovers, ghat roads, and elevated corridors.

Expressway and Highway Expansion Accelerates Barrier Demand

India's large-scale road development programs are creating sustained demand for roadside safety systems. The 34,800 km Phase-I scope under Bharatmala has significantly increased barrier requirements, as every kilometer of a four-lane expressway can require approximately 2 km of median and roadside guardrails. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planned 23 expressways covering about 7,800 km, with full access control requiring continuous H2-rated thrie-beam systems at ramps, bridge approaches, and animal overpasses.

Major infrastructure developments, including the 1,380 km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the 343 km Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada corridor, reflect the shift toward higher barrier usage. Barrier tonnage per route kilometer on modern expressways is nearly double that of older two-lane roads. With India's national highway network expected to reach 200,000 km by 2030, demand for guardrails, concrete barriers, crash cushions, terminal treatments, and other certified roadside safety solutions is positioned for continued growth.

Compliance Requirements Support Standardized Safety Systems

Regulatory enforcement is reshaping procurement and installation practices across the India roadside safety barriers construction market. Since 2024, IRC:119-2015 crash-test certification has been mandatory for highway projects valued above USD 12 million. Contractors must provide NATRAX or EN 1317-2 test evidence before achieving payment milestones.

An NHAI directive issued in December 2024 also requires embossed batch identifiers and QR codes on metal-beam elements, establishing a digital audit trail for safety hardware. These measures favor accredited manufacturers capable of supplying documented H2 crash-tested systems. As state public works departments adopt similar requirements between 2026 and 2028, standardized, certified, and traceable barriers are expected to become the preferred specification for road projects.

Cost pressures remain a market restraint, particularly for state road contracts awarded primarily on the lowest bid. Some projects continue to use underweight W-beam rails as thin as 2.5 mm or omit galvanization to reduce expenditure by 15-20%. Central safety funding represented only 0.2% of MoRTH's 2025 allocation, limiting the adoption of premium three-beam and cable systems on several state highways. Inconsistent installation quality and maintenance practices also affect overall barrier performance.

Metal Guardrails and Steel Maintain Market Leadership

Metal guardrails accounted for 49.1% of the India roadside safety barriers construction market in 2025. Their leadership is supported by an installation cost of approximately USD 27 per meter, established crash-tested performance, and suitability for four-lane highways. Domestic production capacity allows EPC contractors to source large quantities of W- or thrie-beam guardrails without relying heavily on overseas procurement. Expressway construction, black-spot retrofitting, and Indian Railways parallel-track projects continue to support demand, while QR coding improves on-site compliance verification.

Steel represented 60.9% of the market in 2025. An additional 16 million tons of capacity from JSW Steel helped maintain coil availability despite global price increases. Tier-one fabricators commonly stock Fe360/Fe410 rails in 2.8-3.0 mm gauges and integrate embossing, bending, and galvanizing within a single facility, reducing lead times for highway packages to less than one week. ResponsibleSteel-certified meltshops may also help infrastructure contractors secure sustainability credits under federal tender evaluation systems.

Crash Cushions and Composite Barriers Record Strong Growth

Crash cushions and impact attenuators are projected to be the fastest-growing product category, registering a CAGR of 8.19% through 2031. Growth is being driven by NHAI requirements for energy-absorbing devices at toll plazas, median openings, and ramp gores. As these systems contribute only 1-2% of total civil costs while reducing collision severity, concessionaires are increasingly including them in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) bids. Stronger enforcement of IRC: SP:84-2019 guidelines is also encouraging integrated systems that combine barriers, cushions, and terminal treatments.

Plastic and composite materials are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% through 2031. Investment in glass-fiber-reinforced polymer production and the installation of a bamboo-steel hybrid barrier on Maharashtra's Vani-Warora highway demonstrate the potential of lower-carbon alternatives. The hybrid system met NATRAX impact test standards while reducing embodied carbon by 50%. Environmental performance requirements and possible anti-dumping duties on flat steel imports could further accelerate the adoption of bio-composites in greenfield road projects.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Bharatmala, expressway, and access-controlled highway expansion increasing crash barrier installations

4.2.2 MoRTH and IRC compliance requirements driving adoption of standardized roadside and median barriers

4.2.3 Black-spot rectification programs increasing deployment of guardrails on hazardous highway stretches

4.2.4 Rising bridge, ghat-road, and elevated corridor construction boosting demand for edge protection barriers

4.2.5 EPC and HAM project models accelerating execution and integration of roadside safety systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost-sensitive state road projects limiting use of higher-spec roadside safety barrier systems

4.3.2 Inconsistent installation quality and maintenance reducing barrier performance on operational roads

4.3.3 Approval delays and fragmented execution across NHAI, state PWDs, and contractors slowing deployment

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Initiatives & Road Safety Programs

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Developments

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing Analysis

4.10 Supply-Demand Gap Analysis

4.10.1 Overview of Local Supply (Production and Key Players)

4.10.2 Overview of Market Demand (Projects and Usage)

4.10.3 Role of Imports in Meeting Demand

4.10.4 Overall Supply-Demand Gap Assessment

4.11 Key Projects & Infrastructure Pipeline

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Metal Guardrails (W-beam, Thrie-beam)

5.1.2 Concrete Barriers (Jersey, F-shape)

5.1.3 Cable Barrier Systems

5.1.4 Crash Cushions & Impact Attenuators

5.1.5 Others (Motorcyclist protection systems, hybrid/specialty barriers, emerging safety solutions)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Plastic & Composite

5.2.4 Others (Aluminum, rubber-based materials, composite blends, recycled materials)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highways & Expressways

5.3.2 Urban Roads & Streets

5.3.3 Bridges & Flyovers

5.3.4 Others (Rural roads, industrial/private roads, parking areas, tunnels, temporary traffic zones)

5.4 By Installation Type

5.4.1 New Installation

5.4.2 Renovation / Retrofit / Repair

5.5 By Cities

5.5.1 Mumbai Metropolitan Region

5.5.2 Delhi NCR

5.5.3 Pune

5.5.4 Bengaluru

5.5.5 Hyderabad

5.5.6 Chennai

5.5.7 Kolkata

5.5.8 Rest of India

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Tata Steel Long Products

6.3.2 Utkarsh India Ltd.

6.3.3 Pinax Steel Industries

6.3.4 Hill & Smith India

6.3.5 Valtir (Trinity Highway Products India)

6.3.6 Saral Industries

6.3.7 Prakash Asphalting's & Toll Highways (India) Limited (PATH)

6.3.8 Shreeram Guardrail Systems

6.3.9 Shyam Metalics

6.3.10 Lindsay Linyi Lindsay H-Shields (JV)

6.3.11 Om Wire & Wire Products Industries

6.3.12 Eros Metal Works

6.3.13 JSW Steel Limited

6.3.14 Vikas Industries

6.3.15 Jindal SAW Infrastructure

6.3.16 Valmont Structures India

6.3.17 G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL)

6.3.18 Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T)

6.3.19 DG Road Safety Pvt. Ltd.

6.3.20 Eastman Industries

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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