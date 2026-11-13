Historic Albany Brownstone Sells For $900,000 Before Hitting The Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) McDonald Real Estate Company represented the seller in the off-market sale of 469 State Street, at roughly twice Albany County's average list price.

- Colin McDonaldALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- McDonald Real Estate Company represented the seller in the $900,000 off-market sale of 469 State Street, a five-bedroom brownstone overlooking Washington Park. The home closed on November 2, 2026, before it was ever publicly marketed, placing it among Albany's highest-priced single-family sales, according to the Times Union.The price is roughly double the average Albany County listing price of $447,647 in September, according to Realtor data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.“An off-market sale gives a qualified buyer a reason to act decisively, and it gives the seller a firm offer to measure against what a public listing might bring,” said Colin McDonald, broker at McDonald Real Estate Company, who represented the seller.“The right choice depends on whether that offer is strong enough to accept before opening the home to a wider pool of buyers.”Built in the 1880s, the four-story home retains original stained glass, detailed woodwork and six fireplaces. The buyers relocated from Virginia and were drawn to the home's historic character and unusually high ceilings, the Times Union reported.The sale comes as more homes reach the local market. Albany County's active listings rose from 309 in July to 379 in September, a gain of about 23 percent in two months, according to the same data. With more listings competing for attention, a serious buyer who comes forward before a home goes public can give a seller a firm number to weigh against an uncertain launch.For homeowners in that position, McDonald Real Estate Company suggests comparing three things side by side: the proposed price against recent comparable sales, the contingencies attached to the offer, and the closing timeline against what a public listing would likely take. A private sale can reward a buyer who acts early. A public listing can expose the home to more buyers and give the seller a chance to compare competing offers.Homeowners weighing a private offer can learn more about the brokerage's real estate services.About McDonald Real Estate CompanyBased in downtown Troy, McDonald Real Estate Company represents buyers and sellers across New York's Capital Region.

Colin McDonald

McDonald Real Estate Company

5185054977

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Historic Albany Brownstone Sells for $900,000 Before Hitting the Market News Provided By Powerful Media Solutions November 13, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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