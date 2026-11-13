Copley Construction LLC Named General Contractor Of The Year By The Consumer Ratings Institute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Xenia general contractor recognized after earning a 4.8-star rating across 63 consumer reviews.

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Copley Construction LLC, a licensed and insured general contractor serving Xenia, Ohio, and surrounding communities, has been named General Contractor of the Year in the General Contractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 63 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the company's focus on building and remodeling with quality workmanship, clear communication, and a commitment to getting the job done right the first time.

The company works closely with clients through every step of the building and remodeling process, from the first conversation through a final walkthrough. In pre-construction, the team meets with homeowners, follows local zoning codes and ordinances, obtains necessary permits, and keeps an eye on budgets and schedules. During construction, clients are kept up to date on material deliveries, orders and timelines. After the work is complete, Copley handles site cleanup and final inspections, then walks the project with the client to confirm it matches their vision.

Copley Construction LLC also provides emergency service calls for basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other preventive home maintenance. The company says it hires loyal, dedicated and courteous laborers who are focused on making each project a reality.

“We take our clients' visions and make them a final product they will love,” said Troy Copley, Owner of Copley Construction LLC.“Being named General Contractor of the Year, based on what our customers say about us, means a great deal to our team. It tells us that doing the job right the first time, and working closely with people through every step, is making a real difference.”

About Copley Construction LLC

Copley Construction LLC is a licensed and insured general contractor in Xenia, Ohio. The company remodels, builds and creates, working closely with clients from planning through a final walkthrough, and also provides emergency service calls for basic home maintenance. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Troy Copley

Copley Construction LLC

+1 (937) 203-9487

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Copley Construction LLC Named General Contractor of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Awardy November 13, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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