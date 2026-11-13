Zito's Italian Restaurant Wins 2026 Editor's Choice Highest Rated - Dining Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fort Lauderdale Italian restaurant recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.8-star rating across 1,281 consumer reviews.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zito's Italian Restaurant, an Italian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has received the 2026 Editor's Choice Highest Rated - Dining award in the Restaurants category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 1,281 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the restaurant's dedication to authentic Italian cooking and warm, attentive hospitality.

Zito's was created by co-founder Christopher Zito and his business partner, Chef Samuele Carannante, who shared a vision for a restaurant that is totally Italian rather than Italian-American. After years of working in restaurants from the ground up, the partners built Zito's from scratch as a family-driven kitchen that celebrates traditional recipes alongside modern flavors.

Nearly everything on the menu is made in-house, from fresh pasta to the bread and dough prepared in the kitchen every day. Guests can enjoy brick oven pizzas, classic Italian dishes made with fresh ingredients, and a carefully curated cocktail and wine selection. The restaurant offers happy hour at the bar on weekdays, private event hosting, gift cards and complimentary valet parking.

Signature dishes include the Bone-in Veal Parmesan, finished in the restaurant's wood-fired oven; Gnocchi Dello Chef, homemade gnocchi in a creamy pistachio sauce topped with roasted pistachios and 24ct gold; and the Calabrese Pizza, made with San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Fior Di Latte mozzarella, spicy salami and Calabrian chili.

“Zito's has always been about bringing real Italian hospitality and flavor to Fort Lauderdale,” said Christopher Zito, Co-Founder of Zito's Italian Restaurant.“We are not trying to be trendy. We are a family-driven kitchen that believes in doing things the right way, and seeing that reflected in more than a thousand reviews from our guests means the world to our team. This recognition belongs to everyone in our kitchen and dining room.”

Zito's Italian Restaurant is open for dinner seven days a week, with lunch service on weekends. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made through its website, where online ordering is also available.

About Zito's Italian Restaurant

Zito's Italian Restaurant is an authentic Italian restaurant on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving homemade pasta, brick oven pizzas and classic Italian dishes alongside a curated cocktail and wine program. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Christopher Zito

Zito's Italian Restaurant

+1 (754) 301-2337

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Zito's Italian Restaurant Wins 2026 Editor's Choice Highest Rated - Dining Award News Provided By Awardy November 13, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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