Gasima Financial Launches Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) Market Summary Newsletter For Federal Employees And Retirees

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Led by financial advisor and retired federal employee Anthony Patton, the free newsletter analyzes the individual TSP funds and the market trends shaping them.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gasima Financial, a Venice, Florida firm that brings investments, taxes, and retirement planning together through one coordinated advice platform, has launched the TSP Market Summary, a newsletter for current and retired federal employees who save through the Thrift Savings Plan.The Thrift Savings Plan is the primary retirement savings vehicle for millions of federal workers and members of the uniformed services. The TSP Market Summary breaks down how each of the individual TSP funds is positioned and what is happening in the broader market behind them, written in plain language for people who want to understand their accounts without chasing headlines.The newsletter is written by Anthony Patton, a financial advisor at Gasima Financial. Patton served for more than 30 years with various elements of the U.S. Intelligence Community, including senior leadership positions around the world, before retiring and beginning a second career in financial advice. He holds the Series 65 license and has completed Level III of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) program."I spent my whole career as a federal employee, so I know the TSP from the inside," said Patton. "Most of the people I talk to have been contributing for decades and still aren't sure how the funds fit together, or how the TSP fits with their pension, Social Security, and taxes. The newsletter is meant to give them a clear, regular read on what's going on."For Gasima Financial, the newsletter extends the firm's work with federal employees, who often face decisions that cross several areas at once: when and how to roll over a TSP, how a FERS pension and Social Security will be taxed, and whether a Roth conversion makes sense in a lower-income year."A TSP account is one piece of a much larger picture," said Tony Pacione, Managing Partner of Gasima Financial. "Our whole firm is built on coordinating your investments, taxes, and retirement income through one customer portal so nothing gets handled in isolation. Anthony brings a federal employee's perspective to that work, and the newsletter is the easiest way for people to get to know how we think."The TSP Market Summary is free. New issues are published monthly. Readers can sign up and browse past issues at .The newsletter is provided for educational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any fund.About Gasima FinancialGasima Financial brings investments, taxes, retirement, and benefits into one coordinated plan. Headquartered in Venice, Florida, with offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Massachusetts, the firm serves individuals, families, and business owners nationwide with wealth management, tax planning and preparation, bookkeeping, retirement planning, Thrift Savings Plan guidance, and legacy planning. Learn more at .

Tony Pacione, Managing Partner

Gasima Financial

+1 941-538-5791

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Gasima Financial Launches Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) Market Summary Newsletter for Federal Employees and Retirees News Provided By Gasima Financial November 13, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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