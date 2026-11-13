Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, And Trichology Named 2026 People's Choice In Lexington

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lexington, Kentucky aesthetics, dermatology and hair loss clinic recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across 115 consumer reviews.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology, a Lexington, Kentucky clinic offering aesthetics, dermatology and hair loss care, has been named 2026 People's Choice - Lexington in the Med Spas category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 115 public consumer reviews and an overall 5.0-star rating. It reflects the clinic's patient-centric approach to healthy aging.

Rewind brings several areas of care together in one location. Rewind Advanced Aesthetics, its medical spa, is staffed by licensed estheticians, certified permanent makeup artists, certified nurse injectors, registered medical assistants, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physicians. Rewind Dermatology focuses on diagnosing, treating and preventing skin conditions, alongside cosmetic dermatology. Rewind Trichology operates as a hair loss clinic for women and men, offering consultations and non-invasive treatment options.

The clinic also offers holistic health and nutrition services, a medically assisted weight loss program monitored by its medical providers, and Rewind Complete Care, a direct primary care model built around an ongoing relationship between each patient and their provider.

"Every service at Rewind is a form of healthy, graceful aging, on the outside and on the inside," said Jordan Palmer, President of Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology. "Being named 2026 People's Choice in Lexington, based on what our patients say about us, means a great deal to our providers and our whole team. It encourages us to keep focusing on each patient and the confidence that comes with feeling their best."

About Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology

Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology is a patient-centric clinic at 4384 Clearwater Way, Suite 190 in Lexington, Kentucky. The clinic offers medical spa aesthetics, dermatology, trichology (hair loss care), holistic health, nutrition, medically assisted weight loss and direct primary care, delivered by a team of licensed providers. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jordan Palmer

Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology

+1 (859) 403-3385

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Rewind Aesthetics, Dermatology, and Trichology Named 2026 People's Choice in Lexington News Provided By Awardy November 13, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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