Danilli Launches An AI App To Ask, Shop, Build Websites And Start A Business

Danilli: AI for the people

Free to start on the web, iPhone and Android, Danilli puts an AI assistant, a shop, a website and app builder, and business guides in one place.

- Aldo Luongo, COO of DanilliCORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Danilli Inc. today announced Danilli, an AI app built for people who want real help, not technical tools. Danilli answers in plain words, makes real Word, Excel, PDF and PowerPoint files, and does practical work with the user, from shopping for the right product to building a business website.Danilli is available at and as a free download on the App Store and Google Play, in English, Spanish, Italian and French.What Danilli does- Ask anything. People choose how strong the answer should be: Danilli Seneca 1 for quick questions, Seneca 2 for more depth, and Maximus 1 for the hardest jobs. Debate lets several AIs argue a question and names a winner.- Danilli Shop. More than 60,000 products from over 40 stores, plus 286 Danilli buying guides that name the best pick and its honest flaw.- Website Studio and Danilli Builder. People describe what they want, and Danilli builds it. Website Studio makes and changes a full website by chat. Danilli Builder makes real apps with logins, bookings, payments and a database, with no code.- Danilli Business Ideas. Guides that show how real companies started, then walk the reader from A to Z: the money math, the first 100 customers, opening a company in their state, a business plan and how to get customers.- Concierge, Mail and Text Danilli. A personal assistant that reads and answers email, sends reminders, and can be reached by text message or WhatsApp.- Danilli Shield. A security agent that spots scams in seconds, answers unknown calls and warns family members.- Danilli Social and Photo Magic. Posts written, designed and published for a business, and photo restyling for fun.Built to be fair on priceEvery new account starts free with 50 credits, no card needed. Credits pay only for what is used. Danilli Plus is $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Website Studio is $19.99 a month to publish, and Danilli Builder is $29.99 a month."Most people don't need another complicated tech tool. They need help with their day, their money and their business, explained in plain words," said Aldo Luongo, COO of Danilli. "Danilli does that, and it lets anyone build a website, an app or a company just by asking."Safety and privacyDanilli offers two-step login, daily spending limits and a personal kill switch. Its privacy policy names the AI companies that help answer questions, and the iPhone app asks permission before a message is sent to them.About DanilliDanilli Inc. is a Florida company based in Coral Gables. Danilli is "AI for the people": an assistant that works for you, not instead of you. Learn more at .

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Danilli Launches an AI App to Ask, Shop, Build Websites and Start a Business News Provided By Igorman Capital Inc. November 13, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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