ACS Raises The Bar In Composite Repair With The Addition Of Aerospace Veteran Kevin Boline

ACS strengthens its composite repair expertise and industry leadership with the addition of aerospace veteran Kevin Boline as VP of Commercial Sales.

- Russ Oonk, Partner at ACSDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former Spirit AeroSystems and GE Aviation leader brings extensive aero structures and composite repair expertise, global airline relationships, and proven commercial leadership to ACS.Aero Composites and Structures (ACS) is pleased to announce that Kevin Boline has joined the company, bringing extensive experience in aerospace sales, business development, operational leadership, and strategic customer relationship management.With more than 25 years of professional leadership experience, including nearly two decades in the aviation industry, Boline has established a track record of driving revenue growth, securing strategic contracts, strengthening customer partnerships, and improving operational performance.Prior to joining ACS, Boline served in senior sales leadership roles at Spirit AeroSystems, where he was responsible for global customer support and services, managing relationships with major airline operators and developing commercial opportunities across nacelle, flight control, radome, and other composite repair programs.During his tenure at Spirit AeroSystems, Boline played an instrumental role in expanding the company's customer portfolio, securing significant long-term agreements, and supporting major commercial aviation programs, including the Boeing 737 MAX, 737 NG, and Boeing 777 platforms. His commercial leadership helped drive substantial revenue growth while maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction, profitability, and long-term partnerships.Before Spirit AeroSystems, Boline spent a decade with GE Aviation, holding multiple leadership positions in operations, production management, and engine services. His experience included overseeing commercial engine programs, leading cross-functional teams, optimizing production processes, and implementing operational improvements designed to reduce turnaround times while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety."Kevin's addition to ACS represents an exciting step forward for our organization," said Russ Oonk, Partner at ACS. "He brings an exceptional combination of aerospace industry knowledge, proven commercial leadership, and a genuine commitment to building lasting customer relationships. What sets Kevin apart is that he understands both sides of our business-the operational demands of delivering quality repairs and the importance of earning our customers' trust every day. His experience, relationships, and results-driven mindset align perfectly with where we are taking ACS. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he will make as we continue to grow."Throughout his career, Boline has combined technical understanding with a relationship-driven approach to business development. His background in managing complex aerospace programs, negotiating strategic agreements, and collaborating with airline operators and OEMs positions him to contribute to ACS's continued expansion in the aviation aftermarket.Boline holds a degree in Business Management from Emporia State University and has earned an FAA Repairman Certificate.His appointment reflects ACS's ongoing commitment to strengthening its team with experienced aviation professionals who share the company's dedication to customer service, technical excellence, and operational performance.About Aero Composite and Structures (ACS)Aero Composites and Structures (ACS) is committed to delivering quality-driven aerospace composite and structural repair solutions while building trusted, long-term relationships throughout the aviation industry. With a focus on responsiveness, technical expertise, and customer satisfaction, ACS continues to strengthen its capabilities and support the evolving needs of the global aviation aftermarket.Visit to get notified of the new launch!Built on Trust. Driven by Performance.

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ACS Raises the Bar in Composite Repair with the Addition of Aerospace Veteran Kevin Boline News Provided By Media Relations, Aero Composites and Structures (ACS) November 13, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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