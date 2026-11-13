Palmetto Moon Set To Celebrate Grand Opening At Crossroads Plaza In Cary On November 21

- Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing ManagerCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cary, the wait is almost over. Palmetto Moon is days away from celebrating its Grand Opening at Crossroads Plaza, located at 300 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518, on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Doors open at 10:00 a.m., and the community is invited to come out, explore the new store, and take part in a full day of celebration.The Cary opening marks Palmetto Moon's sixth location in North Carolina and its second in the Research Triangle, further building on the brand's momentum in one of the fastest-growing regions in the Southeast. With a vibrant mix of locals, young professionals, students, and families, the Triangle is exactly the kind of community Palmetto Moon was built for.The Grand Opening Celebration will be packed with exclusive offers and prizes from open to close. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. Guests can Spin to Win prizes every 30 minutes, with hourly grand prize drawings featuring a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The fun continues from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with free sweet treats and a special activation with Local Boy Outfitters, featuring additional giveaways to close out the day.Inside, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming store stocked with popular brands including Local Boy/Local Girl, FP Movement, Dirty Marsh, Lulu Mac, YETI, and Burlebo, along with Palmetto Moon's popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees and locally inspired gifts. The Cary location will also feature collegiate gear for the UNC Tar Heels and NC State Wolfpack, as well as holiday favorites, including Christmas PJs for the whole family, seasonal apparel and the perfect gift for everyone on your list.“Cary and the Research Triangle have been on our radar for a long time, and we could not be more excited to finally be here,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon.“This is exactly the kind of market we love - a strong, growing community with people who appreciate great brands and a locally inspired shopping experience. We cannot wait to welcome Cary through our doors.”Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved locally inspired retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Missouri.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page, where Palmetto Moon will share event reminders, sneak peeks, and Grand Opening day details leading up to the celebration.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Cary location and is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: .

Kelsi Gannon

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Palmetto Moon Set to Celebrate Grand Opening at Crossroads Plaza in Cary on November 21 News Provided By Squeeze Marketing November 13, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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