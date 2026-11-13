The ATLAS Connective To Host Power Of Pause For Toronto Entrepreneurs

The November 29 event at Pluto brings together entrepreneurs for guided wellness experiences, self-discovery and meaningful connection.

- Triana Shaw, Co-Founder of The ATLAS ConnectiveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ATLAS Connective is bringing entrepreneurs and business leaders together for Power of Pause, a curated wellness experience taking place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at Pluto in Toronto.Designed to bring well-being and meaningful connection into the entrepreneurial experience, the event will feature guided sessions in breathwork, HeartMath, astrology, sound healing and creative expression.The afternoon offers a different approach to traditional business gatherings, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to focus on their well-being while building relationships with others who understand the experience of running a business.Five Guided ExperiencesThe event will feature five facilitators bringing different perspectives on personal growth, wellness and self-discovery:Marcos Mendosa of Coachable: An opening experience combining poetry and music.Andrew Daye of The Lucid State: Guided breathwork focused on grounding and mindfulness.Theresa Corazon of RISE: An introduction to HeartMath and the connection between emotions, the heart and nervous system.Aleksandra Ceho of Astrologer Royale: An astrology and self-discovery session exploring themes and opportunities for 2027.Erica Gittens of Aura: Body + Home: A closing sound healing experience.In addition to the guided programming, guests will have opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, explore wellness offerings and participate in giveaways.The first 30 guests to register will receive complimentary curated wellness gift bags featuring products from participating event partners. Additional giveaways include an Othership experience and a Strategic Forecast & Planning Astrology Session for 2027.Building Community Beyond Traditional NetworkingFounded by Amanda Chatzikonstantinou and Triana Shaw, The ATLAS Connective began with an intimate gathering of eight entrepreneurs in August 2025.Since then, the Toronto-based community has continued bringing entrepreneurs together through experiences that combine business, personal development, wellness and authentic connection.Power of Pause is part of ATLAS Off the Map, an experiential event series that encourages entrepreneurs to connect through shared activities and experiences.Event DetailsEvent: Power of PauseDate: Sunday, November 29, 2026Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with doors opening at 1:30 PMLocation: Pluto, 60 Sumach Street, Toronto, OntarioAudience: Entrepreneurs, founders, business owners and professional leadersRegistration:About The ATLAS ConnectiveThe ATLAS Connective is a Toronto-based community and experience platform co-founded by Amanda Chatzikonstantinou and Triana Shaw. Through curated events, workshops and collaborative experiences, ATLAS brings together entrepreneurship, personal growth, wellness and meaningful connection to help people build relationships and grow alongside a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

Triana Shaw

The ATLAS Connective

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The ATLAS Connective to Host Power of Pause for Toronto Entrepreneurs News Provided By The ATLAS Connective November 13, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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