

EQS-Media / 13.11.2026 / 16:15 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE REPLOID explores potential for Austrian farmers and foresters to save hundreds of millions of euros annually in mineral oil tax with locally produced biodiesel from insect fat

ReFarmUnits provide the basis for organic fertilizer made from insect frass – and potentially, in the future, biodiesel made from insect larvae.

In Austria, pure biodiesel (B100/FAME) is exempt from mineral oil tax if it meets the required sustainability criteria. The OECD and FAO project global production of biomass-based diesel to reach 99 billion liters per year by 2035. Wels, Austria – November 13, 2026 – Turning local organic residual materials into value for agriculture and industry: this is the approach the REPLOID Group already takes with its organic fertilizer made from insect frass. Now, REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is exploring whether fat extracted from insect larvae can also be used as a feedstock for biodiesel that could power agricultural and forestry machinery. In addition to sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), the Wels-based company is thus looking into another energy application for insect fat. If the approach proves viable, it could open up an additional local source of feedstock for fuel production. From local residues to a potential fuel feedstock In REPLOID's modular ReFarmUnits, black soldier fly larvae convert organic residual materials. Fat can be extracted from the larvae, and REPLOID is investigating whether it is suitable for industrial biodiesel production. With an additional processing step, a resource generated locally could also deliver local

benefits – particularly for agriculture and forestry. Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID Group AG:“Agricultural machinery such as tractors and harvesters typically runs on diesel. The price of diesel, including the mineral oil tax built into it, is therefore a significant cost for farmers in particular. At the same time, organic residual materials are generated every day, and we use our insect technology to put them to good use. If insect fat proves suitable for producing biodiesel that qualifies for a mineral oil tax exemption, we could produce the fuel locally.” Tax incentive and global potential In Austria, pure biodiesel (B100/FAME) is exempt from mineral oil tax, provided it meets the required sustainability criteria. Based on estimated diesel consumption in Austrian agriculture and forestry, switching to tax-exempt biodiesel could save the sector millions of euros each year. The exemption applies to all consumers, not just agricultural businesses. For low-sulfur diesel with a biogenic content of at least 6.6%, the standard mineral oil tax is 39.7 euro cents per liter, excluding VAT. Potential applications extend far beyond agriculture. The OECD and FAO project global annual production of biomass-based diesel fuels to reach approximately 99 billion liters by 2035. REPLOID is exploring what contribution insect fat could make to this market in the future. About REPLOID Group AG REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale. The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing. REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass). With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources. REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange's direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people. Contact Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | ...

End of Media Release

Issuer: REPLOID Group AG

Key word(s): Research/Technology 13.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

