BJP MP Seeks Probe Into Ujjain Unity Mall Construction Quality

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP MP Anil Firojiya has raised questions over the construction quality of the Rs 283-crore Unity Mall in Ujjain, alleging the use of substandard materials and irregularities in construction, following which Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured an inquiry into the matter.

Firojiya, who represents Ujjain in the Lok Sabha, submitted a written complaint to the Union Minister, highlighting alleged lapses in the construction work being carried out by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA).

The MP said he had inspected the construction site two to three times and found the quality of construction materials, particularly steel bars, questionable.

He also alleged that the prescribed engineering standards were not being followed and regular quality checks were lacking.

"I complained to the Union Minister about the quality of the Ujjain Unity Mall and apprised him of the irregularities observed during inspections. He has assured a high-level inquiry and strict action against those found responsible," Firojiya said on Friday.

He said he had also raised concerns over the quality of the Ujjain-Dewas-Badnawar and Ujjain-Garoth roads, including the premature collapse of a bridge on one of the projects.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the road construction quality and the bridge collapse. The contractors are using their security deposits to repair the bridge and roads, and they will remain responsible for maintenance for 10 years," the BJP MP said.

The Unity Mall is being developed on Hariphatak Road, near the Mahakaleshwar Temple, with the objective of showcasing the cultural identity, products and traditions of different states under one roof.

The project is part of the Centre's initiative to promote national integration through dedicated shopping and exhibition spaces representing states across the country.

The proposed complex will house showrooms, shops, restaurants, multiplexes, a convention centre, a children's game zone and parking facilities. It is also expected to provide additional amenities for tourists and pilgrims visiting Ujjain.

Construction began in April 2024, with the project initially scheduled for completion by June 2026. However, only around 65 per cent of the work has been completed so far, and the revised deadline is April 2027.

The alleged irregularities have raised concerns over the execution and monitoring of the high-value project, with the proposed inquiry expected to examine the quality of materials and construction practices.