UP: Poll Officials Meet In Ghaziabad To Review Special Summary Revision-2027

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow/Ghaziabad, Nov 13 (IANS) The Divisional Commissioner on Friday led discussions at a review meeting in Ghaziabad district on preparations for the Special Summary Revision-2027 of the assembly electoral rolls, an official said.

The meeting discussed in detail the preparations for the Special Summary Revision, the publication of the draft electoral roll and the action plan to include the names of as many eligible citizens as possible in the electoral roll, the official said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by the District Election Officer, the Deputy District Election Officer, the Electoral Registration Officers of all assembly constituencies and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, it said.

Under the Special Summary Revision-2027, the draft electoral roll will be published on November 17.

Expressing satisfaction with the preparations, training and coordination among the officers of Ghaziabad, the officials said that the District Election Officer and all concerned officers will work effectively to achieve this challenging target within the stipulated time.

Every citizen will have the opportunity to check the entries of themselves and their family members in the electoral roll. Citizens will also be able to verify the accuracy of their name, age, gender, photo and other details. After the publication of the draft electoral roll, claims and objections will be received from November 17 to December 16, the statement said.

During this period, Form 6 can be filled to include the names of eligible citizens, Form 7 can be filled to object to a name included in the electoral roll or to have the name of an ineligible person deleted, and Form 8 can be filled to make corrections to the name, address and other details, for a change of residence, for replacement of an EPIC and for marking as a voter with a disability, it said.

The claims and objections received will be disposed of by December 28 and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, said the office of the Uttar Pradesh CEO.

The draft electoral rolls will also be available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh and the District Election Officer, at all concerned polling stations and in the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers.

Copies of the electoral roll will also be provided to recognised political parties. During the revision, special campaign days will be organised on November 21 and 22 and November 28 and 29.

On all four days, Booth Level Officers will be present at their respective polling stations and receive claims and objections from citizens.

Drawing special attention to the status of voter registration in Ghaziabad, it was stated that the district's electoral roll currently has the names of more than approximately 23 lakh voters, whereas an estimated 10 lakh eligible citizens are still outside the electoral roll whose names should be included, said the statement.

Instructions were given to make efforts on a large scale to achieve the target and to work on the Whole of Government and Whole of Society concept to achieve this goal. Under this, eligible citizens will be identified with the cooperation of various government departments, social organisations, Resident Welfare Associations, educational institutions and other bodies, and they will be encouraged to get their names entered in the electoral roll.