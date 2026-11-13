Rare Earth Metals - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $7.4 Billion Market By 2032 As Lynas, Arafura Resources, China Minmetals, And Alkane Resources Disrupt Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Earth Metals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare earth metals market was valued at US$4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, defense technologies and other high-performance applications.

Rare Earth Metals Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rare earth metals are critical to advanced manufacturing because of their magnetic, optical and electronic properties. Neodymium and dysprosium support the production of high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbine generators and industrial equipment. Europium and yttrium are important inputs for phosphors used in display technologies, while other rare earth elements are used in catalysts, batteries, semiconductors, glass, ceramics and defense systems.

The transition to cleaner energy is creating sustained demand for rare earth materials. Electric vehicle production requires permanent magnets and battery-related components, while expanding wind power capacity depends on efficient generators. Growth in smartphones, communications equipment, displays and other electronic devices is also strengthening consumption across the global rare earth metals market.

Technological progress in extraction, separation, refining and recycling is improving production efficiency and expanding the range of commercially viable resources. Recycling initiatives and new mining projects are attracting investment as governments and manufacturers seek more resilient supplies. Australia, the United States and Canada are among the markets advancing alternative rare earth production and processing capacity.

Geopolitical considerations remain central to the outlook. The concentration of mining and refining activity in China has increased concerns about supply continuity, trade exposure and access to critical materials. Governments and companies are responding through supply chain diversification, domestic production incentives, strategic partnerships and investment in recycling infrastructure.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



The lanthanum segment is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8%.

The cerium segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the analysis period.

The United States rare earth metals market was valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% and reach US$1.7 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global rare earth metals market in terms of market value and provides annual sales data and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



By type: Lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, samarium, europium and other rare earth metal types.

By application: Magnets, metallurgy, batteries, polishing agents, glass and ceramics, catalysts, phosphors and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, together with additional markets across each region.

Strategic Value of the Rare Earth Metals Market Report



Detailed analysis of global rare earth metals market size, growth rates and forecasts.

Assessment of the trends influencing mining, processing, refining, recycling and end-use demand.

Evaluation of competitive activity across major geographic markets and industry segments.

Identification of revenue opportunities associated with electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics and advanced defense applications.

Insights into supply chain security, source diversification and evolving geopolitical risks.

Company profiles and market intelligence covering prominent industry participants. Complimentary report updates for one year, supporting continued access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global rare earth metals market evolve through 2032?

Which technological, economic and geopolitical factors will shape market growth?

Which product types and applications are expected to record the strongest expansion?

How will regional market positions and competitive dynamics change? Which companies are influencing the global rare earth metals industry?

Companies Featured



Alkane Resources Ltd.

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Lynas Corporation Ltd. Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to add strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These insights connect developing signals with the strategic direction of the rare earth metals market, highlighting the forces influencing investment, technology adoption, supply chain restructuring and competitive positioning. Company-level intelligence examines organizations participating in and shaping the market, while regional market share analysis is provided where it offers meaningful insight into differing competitive structures and geographic dynamics.

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