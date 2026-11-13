United States Welding Consumables - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts (2026-2031) Infrastructure Spending And Automation Fuel Flux-Cored Wire Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with automation-ready wires, certified premium consumables, local inventory and technical support as infrastructure investment and manufacturing onshoring drive demand.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Welding Consumables - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States welding consumables market is expected to grow from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 1.49 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2031, expanding at a 3.93% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by federal infrastructure investment, domestic manufacturing expansion, energy projects, commercial construction, and increasing adoption of automated welding processes.

Infrastructure Investment Supports Welding Consumables Demand

Federal spending on bridges, highways, and other steel-intensive infrastructure continues to generate demand for structural welding consumables that comply with applicable bridge and construction codes. Multi-year funding distributed through the Federal Highway Administration provides greater visibility into state bridge programs, steel fabrication requirements, and field assembly schedules.

Although elevated construction input costs have moderated the pace of some project deliveries, the long-term funding environment remains favorable. This supports continued consumption of low-hydrogen stick electrodes, solid wires, and flux-cored wires used in bridges, highways, and heavy civil steel projects. Contractors facing tighter schedules are also adopting automation-ready consumables that improve repeatability, deposition performance, and bead quality. State transportation plans, combined with federal allocations, are expected to maintain project backlogs through the forecast period.

Onshoring Accelerates Specialized Filler Metal Consumption

Investment in domestic semiconductor, battery, automotive, and advanced equipment manufacturing is strengthening demand for specialized filler metals across stainless steel, nickel, and aluminum grades. New production facilities increasingly require traceable consumables, documented procedure qualifications, and products suitable for highly controlled manufacturing environments.

Automotive and industrial projects in the South and Southwest are prioritizing automation-friendly wires and process controls to reduce rework, improve productivity, and address skilled labor constraints. As announced manufacturing projects progress into construction and equipment installation, welding consumables purchasing cycles are expected to become more predictable. Suppliers offering local inventory, premium-grade products, technical assistance, and reliable documentation are positioned to benefit from this trend.

Workforce Challenges Encourage Welding Automation

An aging welder workforce and a limited replacement pipeline are increasing training requirements for fabrication companies. In response, employers are adopting robotic welding cells, automated systems, and standardized procedures designed to reduce skill variability and maintain production quality.

This transition is increasing interest in wires and fluxes with tight tolerances, reliable arc starts, and documented performance in automated applications. Training programs are also placing greater emphasis on robotic arc welding and resistance welding certifications. Workforce constraints may encourage process substitution in selected applications while supporting demand for premium welding consumables in projects that continue to rely on arc-based methods.

Additional factors shaping the United States welding consumables market include natural gas pipeline network expansion and replacement, strong commercial construction activity in Sunbelt states, and raw material price volatility affecting steel wire and flux.

Flux-Cored Wires Expected to Record the Fastest Growth

Stick electrodes accounted for the largest market share in 2025, representing 37.12% of revenue. Their leading position reflects continued use in structural projects, field repairs, maintenance, pipeline tie-ins, remote construction, and energy applications where portability and tolerance to variable surface conditions remain important.

Flux-cored wires are projected to register the fastest growth, with a 5.76% CAGR through 2031. High deposition rates and strong performance in vertical and overhead positions make these products suitable for bridge erection, high-rise construction, modular shipbuilding, and other labor-intensive applications. Their compatibility with automation and robotic welding systems further supports adoption in projects focused on throughput and repeatability.

Solid wires are expected to maintain steady demand across automotive manufacturing, heavy equipment production, and general metal fabrication due to stable arc characteristics and compatibility with standard GMAW systems. SAW flux and wire will continue serving pressure vessels, line pipe mills, and heavy structural applications that require consistent mechanical properties and controlled heat input. TIG rods and brazing alloys are expected to retain premium positions in aerospace, pharmaceutical piping, food-grade stainless steel, and thin-wall applications with strict quality and documentation requirements.

Overall, infrastructure modernization, manufacturing onshoring, automation, and evolving workforce requirements are expected to sustain welding consumables market growth through 2031. Product selection will increasingly reflect application-specific productivity, certification, traceability, and performance requirements across construction, transportation, energy, and industrial manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Infrastructure Investment and Modernization Act Implementation

4.2.2 Onshoring of Heavy Manufacturing and Metal Fabrication

4.2.3 Natural Gas Pipeline Network Expansion and Replacement

4.2.4 Commercial Construction Boom in Sunbelt States

4.2.5 Shipbuilding and Naval Vessel Construction Uptick

4.2.6 Maintenance and Repair Activities in Oil and Gas Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Aging Welder Workforce with Limited Replacement Pipeline

4.3.2 Raw Material Price Volatility for Steel Wire and Flux

4.3.3 Shift Toward Alternative Joining Methods in Automotive

4.3.4 Economic Sensitivity to Construction and Manufacturing Cycles

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Distributor Network Consolidation Through Private Equity Activity

4.9 Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Consumables in Food Processing

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Stick Electrodes

5.1.2 Solid Wires

5.1.3 Flux-Cored Wires

5.1.4 SAW Flux & Wire

5.1.5 TIG Rods & Brazing Alloys

5.2 By Welding Process

5.2.1 Arc

5.2.1.1 SMAW (Stick)

5.2.1.2 GMAW / MIG

5.2.1.3 GTAW / TIG

5.2.1.4 FCAW

5.2.2 Resistance Welding

5.2.3 Laser & Hybrid Welding

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

5.3.3 Energy (Oil, Gas & Power)

5.3.4 Shipbuilding & Offshore

5.3.5 Heavy Equipment & Industrial Machinery

5.3.6 Others

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 Northeast

5.4.2 Midwest

5.4.3 South

5.4.4 West

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

6.4.2 ESAB Corporation

6.4.3 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Hobart Brothers)

6.4.4 voestalpine Bohler Welding USA

6.4.5 Kobe Steel Ltd. (Kobelco Welding of America)

6.4.6 Air Liquide Welding

6.4.7 Sandvik Materials Technology (Exaton)

6.4.8 Messer Group

6.4.9 Wire Wizard Welding Products

6.4.10 Harris Products Group

6.4.11 Washington Alloy Co.

6.4.12 Weldcote Metals

6.4.13 Eutectic Castolin

6.4.14 Select-Arc Inc.

6.4.15 Alcotec Wire Corp.

6.4.16 Arcon Welding Equipment

6.4.17 Blue Demon Welding Products

6.4.18 Fronius USA LLC

6.4.19 Praxair (Linde) Filler Metals

6.4.20 McKay (Lincoln Electric)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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